Sunday, 7 March, 2021, 9:16 AM
4.22m workers engaged in RMG sector: Survey

Female on decline, Male on the rise

Published : Sunday, 7 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 43
Staff Correspondent

Around 4.22 million workers are employed in the Readymade Garment sector in the country in 2020 where 59 per cent are female and 41 per cent male, according to the final survey report conducted by the Asian Centre for Development.
However, the proportion of female workers in RMG sector declined to 59 per cent in 2020 from 65 per cent in 2015.
The Asian Centre for
Development (ACD) on Saturday revealed the final survey report through a webinar in Dhaka. The ACD survey titled 'Garment Workers in Bangladesh'.
The non-government organisation completed its survey based on a randomised Gallup poll conducted on 1,119 workers and managers of 320 factories in 2020.
The report identified that structural changes of RMG industries to knitwear from woven factories and adaption of new technology and machinery had squeezed the opportunity for the female workers.
It also said that increase in wages in the RMG sector was attracting male workers with higher levels of education to seek jobs in the sector. So the number of both the male and female workers had increased in the RMG sector.
The report showed that the number of female workers has grown between 2 to 4 per cent each year, while the number of male workers has grown by 7 to 10 per cent during the same period.
It also said that with changes in technology, the factories were looking for more skilled workers, which emerged as a great opportunity for the male workers.
In 2015, the ACD said in its survey that there were 65 per cent female workers in Bangladesh's RMG sector.
The study found that although many factories were closed in the aftermath of the Rana Plaza accident in 2013, the number of workers in the sector increased in 2020 from 2014 as the factories grew 70 per cent larger in size than those in 2014.
According to the report, the yearly family income of the workers had increased by 7 per cent between 2014 and 2020 while the overall cost of living had risen by 7 per cent during the period.
This rise in the cost of living is led by a higher increase in the cost of education, health, personal expenditure and recreation, it said.
The survey found that on the aggregate, the RMG sector workers sent Tk 1,011 crore in remittance per month to the rural economy.


