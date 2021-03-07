50,000 BD women migrants return home amid C-19 pandemic

At least 50,000 Bangladeshi women migrant workers out of 9.25 lakh have returned home from different countries amid Covid 19 pandemic as they have lost their jobs due to various reasons.

At least 487 dead bodies of women migrants were brought back home in the last five years as the number of countries that resorts to repression and torture on women migrants is increasing day by day, according to a statement of BRAC Migration Programme.

According to a report of BRAC Migration Programme released on Saturday, women trafficking has also increased during 2012 to 2020. At least 1791 women have become the victims of trafficking through different borders.

Regarding the incidents, Head of BRAC Migration Programme Shariful Islam Hassan told this correspondent that they had collected the information from the Expatriate Welfare Desk of the Expatriate Welfare and Overseas Employment Ministry established at different airports.

At least 487 dead bodies of women migrants have returned home in the last five years. Of them, 200 bodies returned from Saudi Arabia. In such a case, the Saudi authorities have already punished a local employer's family for killing a house help named Abiron, he added.

Regarding women trafficking, Shariful Hassan said incidents of women trafficking are continuing without stopping. Some Bangladeshi women are being sold in Syria, UAE and India with higher price. At least 21 percent of the people being trafficked from Bangladesh are female and children.

According to BRAC Migration Programme, of the dead bodies of women migrants, 57 returned in 2016, 102 in 2017, 112 in 2018, 139 in 2019 and 77 in 2020. The number declined in 2020 due to suspension of international flights for Covid 19 pandemic.

Of them, 115 women died in natural reasons while 86 for suicidal reasons, 167 died in stroke, 71 died in accidents, two women were murdered and other 46 died for various other reasons.

According to Bureau of Manpower Employment and Training (BMET) data, a total 9,24,415 Bangladesh women migrated to various countries from 1991 to 2020. Of them, 1,04,786 women went abroad in 2019 while only 21,934 women went abroad in 2020 due to Covid 19 pandemic.

Saudi Arabia has started hiring Bangladeshi women in 2015 after signing an agreement. In last five years, it has hired 3,53,755 Bangladeshi women for household works. It's almost 38.27 percent of total Bangladeshi women migration during the period.

Besides, 1,62,287 women went to Jordan with overseas employment during the period while 1,31,575 in UAE, 1,07,216 in Lebanon, 91,220 in Oman, 33,568 in Qatar, 18,338 in Mauritius, 9,120 in Kuwait, 6,652 in Malaysia and 4,290 in Bahrain, according to BMET.

According to Expatriate Welfare Desk, a total of 49,924 women migrants have returned home from 21 countries during the Covid 19 period. Of them, 21,230 women returned from Saudi Arabia while 11,602 from UAE, 4,826 from Qatar, 3,209 from Oman, 2,910 from Jordan and 1,029 from Turkey.





