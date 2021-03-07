Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 7 March, 2021, 9:15 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Book on Bangabandhu’s March 7 Speech published in UN’s official languages

Published : Sunday, 7 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 42

Bangladesh Embassy in Paris and Permanent Mission of Bangladesh to UNESCO have unveiled a book titled "The Historic 7th March Speech of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman: A World Documentary Heritage."
The book has been published in UN's all official languages - Arabic, Chinese, English, French, Russian and Spanish.
The book, unveiled on Friday, contains special messages of President Abdul Hamid, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen and Education Minister Dipu Moni.
Ambassadors and Permanent Representatives of Australia, UK, France, Ivory Coast, Senegal, Mauritania, Spain, Cuba, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Russia and Bangladesh spoke at the joint unveiling ceremony in English, French, Spanish, Arabic, Russian and Chinese languages.
Bangladesh Ambassador to Paris and Permanent Representative of Bangladesh to UNESCO Kazi Imtiaz Hossain paid homage to the memory of Bangabandhu.
The March 7 speech worked as the major source of inspiration for the nine-month long war, he said.
He also thanked Ambassadors and Permanent Representatives of all the countries who participated in the event.
The UN's educational, scientific and cultural agency, UNESCO, included the speech in the Memory of the World International Register, a list of world's important documentary heritage, in 2017.
The Historic 7th March Speech was delivered by Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman who led the people of Bangladesh to independence in 1971.
At that time when the Pakistani military rulers refused to transfer power to the Bengali nationalist leader Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur      Rahman, whose party Awami League gained majority in the National Assembly of Pakistan in the general election held in 1970, according to UNESCO.
The speech effectively declared the independence of Bangladesh.
The speech constitutes a faithful documentation of how the failure of post-colonial nation-states to develop inclusive, democratic society alienates their population belonging to different ethnic, cultural, linguistic or religious groups.  
The speech was extempore and there was no written script. However, the speech survived in the audio as well as AV versions.
Bangladesh Embassy in Paris and UNESCO will hold two webinars on March 7 and 9 marking the birth centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.    -UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Pakistan PM survives confidence vote boycotted by opposition
HM Steel goes into operation
Traditional clothes hang on a rope as protesters holding shields stand
Don’t waste the hope of vaccines, warns WHO
DSA should go: Dr Kamal
Edn instts to get counsellors soon: Dipu Moni
An invisible force working to silence govt critics: Fakhrul
Myanmar protesters string up women’s clothes for protection


Latest News
Hundreds of Thai protesters rally to demand leaders' release
Myanmar forces fire tear gas, stun grenades on protest
1,00,983 administered COVID-19 vaccines on Saturday
No alternative to revenue for development: NBR Chairman
8 broad-gauge engines land in Ctg port from UK
Housewife’s body found in Bogura
7th March speech will always inspire freedom-loving people: PM
7th March speech 'call for the liberation of Bengalis': President
Mushtaq's death in jail was 'normal': Information Minister
Bangladesh Blue makes winning start
Most Read News
Tashnuva becomes country's first transgender TV newscaster
Sheikh Hasina among top 3 inspirational women leadership
Recipe
NO TO BEGGING
Bangladeshis among 205 illegal migrants held in Malaysia
From a ‘Bottomless basket’ to Asia’s ‘Economic bull case’
Dalia’s ‘Agroho’ ensures healthcare for marginalized people
Australia beat New Zealand to force T20 series decider
WOMAN  
Turning pedagogy into a lucrative profession
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft