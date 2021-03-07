Video
BNP to hold discussion on March 7 today

Published : Sunday, 7 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 32
Staff Correspondent

Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) will hold a discussion on the historic March 7 at the National Press Club in the capital today (Sunday).
The party will arrange the programme as part of its year-long programme to celebrate the golden jubilee of country's independence, a BNP press release said.
Dr Khandaker Mosharraf Hossain, convener of BNP's National Committee on the Celebration of Golden Jubilee of Independence,
will preside over the programme.
BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakrul Islam Alamgir will attend the event as chief guest while other senior leaders of the party will take part as discussants. BNP Chairperson's Advisor Abdus Salam, also member-secretary of the committee, will conduct the programme.


