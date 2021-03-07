One crore people to come under social safety net next fiscal

The government has taken initiative to bring about one crore people of the country under permanent social safetynet in the upcoming fiscal year (2021-22).

Sustainable social safetyof the people will be ensured by following the role model of developed countries. Some 150 programmes will be implemented expeditiously through 25 ministries and departments of the government to alleviate poverty and improve living standards.

Under these programmes, the beneficiaries will get food aid, cash allowance, medical aid, educational equipment, paved houses, deep tube wells and sanitation. Millions of people will get employment opportunities at the rural projects.

In addition, the development of the rural economy and the eradication of poverty are bringing tens of millions more people under temporary social security. In the next budget, the government is thinking of allocating Tk 1.5 lakh crore in the social safetysector alone. The allocation for this sector in the current budget is Tk 95,000 crore.

According to sources said in order to make the transition to the least developed country (LDC) within the stipulated time, there is an urge to further accelerate the macroeconomic activities of the country. There is no point in holding anyone back. Stakeholders are talking about bringing ordinary people into the mainstream of the economy.

Besides, the government has a target to achieve sustainable development goal (SDG) by 2030 and fulfill the dream of a developed country by 2041. Taking these aspects into consideration, Bangladesh will follow the role model of developed countries to accelerate social safetyactivities.

Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal said the country's macro-economy is in good shape despite the Covid-19 situation. For this reason, Bangladesh has got the status of a developing country by coming out of the LDC within a certain period of time. Over the past decade, the emphasis has been on poverty alleviation in middle-income countries. The number of poor people has decreased. In the next budget, programmes and allocations under social safetywill be continuously increased. The government will focus on rural employment.

He said that the coronavirus infection has put some pressure on the economy of Bangladesh like other countries in the world. Our gains in poverty safetyare at risk as industrial production and trade decline. In order to overcome this situation, cash assistance was provided to 5 million people in the current financial year to alleviate the sufferings of the poor working people.

Sources said although the programmes under social safetyhave been implemented through 25 ministries, the Ministry of Social Welfare is acting as the lead ministry. The government is implementing most of the projects through this ministry.

Social Welfare Minister Nuruzzaman Ahmed said at the end of a programme recently, the social safetyprogrammes are playing an important role in alleviating poverty in the country. In particular, social safetyprovides assistance to the backward people of the society in overcoming the epidemic crisis. In this way, the common people have been able to get back to work and turn around again.

Sources said it was decided to increase the number of beneficiaries to cushion the impact of the coronavirus outbreak.

They said presently 81 lakh people were getting benefits under various programmes under social security. "If we can increase it by 20 per cent in the next fiscal year, then it will be possible to bring additional 18 to 20 lakh poor people under it. Through this, about one crore poor people will come under this facility."

Sources said that some 15.45 lakh people were being added to the government's core social safety net programmes in the ongoing 2019-20 fiscal year.

Even though Bangladesh made remarkable progress by getting 1.6 crore people out of poverty over the last decade, 12.9 per cent of the population are still ultra-poor and live on less than $2 a day, the global poverty line, according to the Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics.

The government has also planned to gradually bring all cash transfers under the government to persons (G2P) system so that the recipients do not have to jump through hoops to get the money.

Poverty in Bangladesh has dramatically reduced following inclusive growth strategy under the bold and dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina," the official said.

The government has been implementing 145 programmes under the social safety net initiative of different ministries. The Awami League government introduced social safety net programmes for the first time in 1996-97 fiscal year.

The sources said, the novel coronavirus has now reached epidemic proportions across the country. The Finance Ministry will give the priority coronavirus projects and agriculture sector in the upcoming fiscal year.

The government is going to give utmost importance to public health protection and employment in the budget of the fiscal year 2021-22, according to the Finance Ministry sources.

The sources said the budget for the next fiscal year will be Tk 6.25 lakh crore. In the context of further expansion of the global epidemic of Coronavirus, major changes are also being made in the budget for the coming 2021-22 fiscal year. In that case, there will be no alternative to reducing the expenses but there will be an alternative way of earning.

Sources said the Finance Minister will also give necessary allocations and instructions in the next fiscal year to deal with the second wave of corona. Considering the troubled business situation in Covid-19 a relaxed tax-VAT policy will be adopted in the new budget. The government does not want to impose new taxes on the citizens.



