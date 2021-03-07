Hasina among top three ‘inspirational’ women leaders in C’wealth



Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has been named amongst the top three inspirational women leaders in the Commonwealth for her response to the coronavirus pandemic in Bangladesh.New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Arden and Barbados Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley were also honoured in aspecial announcement ahead of the International Women's Day 2021, the Bangladesh High Commission in London said in a statement."For me whilst I am inspired all the time by so many women and girls, I would like to name three phenomenal leaders in our Commonwealth - Jacinda Arden, the Prime Minister of New Zealand, Mia Amor Mottley, the Prime Minister of Barbados and Sheikh Hasina, the Prime Minister of Bangladesh - for their leadership during COVID-19 in their roles in their respective countries," said Commonwealth Secretary-General Patricia Scotland QC.All three leaders alongside so many other women have given me hope for a world that delivers a common future for women and men and serves all of our common good, Patricia said.-bdnews24.com