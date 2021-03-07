Video
Daraz acquires food delivery start-up HungryNaki

Published : Sunday, 7 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 57
Business Desk

Country's largest e-commerce site Daraz (https://www.daraz.com.bd/), a concern of Alibaba Group, is going to add another feather in its cap by acquiring the assets of the food delivery service company HungryNaki.
Both the concerns came up with this development in a joint press conference arranged by them at BICC on Thursday last, says a press release.
Daraz's Managing Director Syed Mostahidal Hoq, HungryNaki CEO and Co-founder AD Ahmad and other high officials from both the companies were present at the press conference.
Daraz has taken over most of the tangible and intangible assets of Hungrynaki, the press conference was told.
However, HungryNaki will keep functioning as usual with all the existing employees and will operate as a separate brand with an independent food delivery platform owned by Daraz directly.
Daraz Managing Director Syed Mostahidal Hoq said on occasion: "We believe instead of building our own food delivery business from the ground up, acquiring HungryNaki is ideal considering these two factors. We believe, by investing in the infrastructure, technology and human resources, we can take HungryNaki into a new height."  
HungryNaki CEO and Co-founder AD Ahmad shared: "Moreover, this is a positive sign for other local start-ups, and this kind of acquisition will play a full part in the revival of our economy by expediting positive impacts.We will be working with Daraz to make Hugnrynaki a formidable player in the market."
Founded in 2013, HungryNaki is an app-based food delivery service company. With a network span of a large number of restaurants, cloud kitchen, home kitchen and service extended 5 cities in Bangladesh, HungryNaki offers on-demand delivery to cross-sections of people.
At the moment, the company is serving more than 500,000 customers across Dhaka, Chattogram, Sylhet, Cox's Bazar and Narayanganj.
On the other hand, Daraz is the leading online marketplace in South Asia, empowering tens of thousands of sellers to connect with millions of customers.
Daraz provides immediate and easy access to 10 million products in more than 100+ categories and delivers more than 2 million packages every month to all corners of its countries.
This acquisition is expected to accrue operational efficiency of HungryNaki owing to the fact that the expertise and experience gathered in customer service and management over the years by Alibaba Group and Daraz will definitely play pivotal roles in this regard.   


