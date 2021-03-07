Irish economy grew in 2020 despite pandemic

DUBLIN, March 6: Ireland's economy powered higher last year, bucking the coronavirus-driven global downturn, as the eurozone member enjoyed booming pharma and IT exports on strong pandemic demand, the government said Friday. Gross domestic product (GDP) growth jumped 3.4 per cent in 2020, said finance minister Paschal Donohoe.

Ireland fared better than bigger eurozone economies Germany and France, which plunged into recessions last year as Covid shut down the global economy.

Donohoe described the GDP growth as "remarkable", adding it "is entirely a result of the growth in exports".

Despite a slowdown in global demand, Irish exports grew 6.25 per cent last year, according to figures from the country's finance ministry.

"The pharma and ICT (Information and Communication Technology) sectors recorded extraordinary export growth, driven by blockbuster immunological drugs, Covid-related products, and the shift to home-working," Donohoe said.

Ireland's multinational export sector has a warping effect on the headline GDP figure of the nation -- home to five million people. Modified domestic demand -- a figure that strips out the effects of multinationals -- registered a 5.4- per cent slump in 2020.

Donohoe said it is "a figure much closer to the typical fall across advanced economies". The Irish finance ministry said there had been a "two-speed impact of the pandemic" on the economy as multinational corporations drove the highest level of exports on record. -AFP









