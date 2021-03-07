Showcase Magazine celebrates 5th anniversary

Video
Sunday, 7 March, 2021
Business

Published : Sunday, 7 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM
Business Desk

Showcase Magazine, the first monthly publication based on architecture, interior, and art in Bangladesh, celebrated its 5th anniversary last Thursday.
The grand event took place in The Westin Dhaka, with many influential architects, interior designers, and artists, says a press release.
With approximately 60 lacs of monthly online readers, the Showcase Magazine website has become a readers hub. Showcase Magazine publishes 5000 print copies monthly, making it one of the leading magazines in Bangladesh.
Advisor of Showcase Magazineand Chairman of Akhtar group Dr. K M Akhtaruzzaman, Editor of Showcase Magazine and Managing Director of Akhtar Group Dato KM Rifatuzzaman, Advisors of Showcase Magazine Shamsul Wares and Foyez Ullah, have inaugurated the 5th Anniversary event of Showcase magazine.
Managing Director of BTI, Concord, SUVASTU, and event Sponsors such as Akij Ceramics, Casa Divano, Porcelanosa were also present at the Showcase Magazine's 5th Anniversary event.
"Showcase Magazine has established itself as the first-ever monthly magazine that produces good original content representing the country's current design and art scene. Showcase Magazine has come to a place where it has made its place and is well known in the industry," said the Editor of Showcase magazine, Dato KM Rifatuzzaman. He also added, "At present, Showcase Magazine is gaining more subscribers rapidly in both digital and print version with a lot of appreciation. To cater to the need of the readers, we plan to launch a Business magazine and a Sports magazine very soon."


