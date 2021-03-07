Samsung gives rebate on ACs, brings Galaxy M02s smartphone

Winter is already saying goodbye, and so to prepare for the upcoming days under a brighter sun, leading electronics manufacturer Samsung has presented the customers with an exciting range of discounts on their air-conditioners (AC).

Various models of Samsung's top-ranked ACs with Digital Inverter technology are available under the discount offer, says a press release.

From 1.0 Ton to 2.0 ton, customers can choose Samsung AC according to their preferences, room size and budget priorities. Digital Inverter technology is gaining more and more popularity because of the ease and comfort of use it provides to the owners.

Compared to the fixed capacity to the condition of the non-inverter ACs, ACs with a Digital Inverter facility can adjust its functionality much better according to the change in the environment.

The overall conditioning mechanism of Samsung's Digital Inverter ACs is therefore much more efficient for both the users and their environment.

Shahriar Bin Lutfor, Head of Business, Consumer Electronics, Samsung Bangladesh said, "Samsung is providing up to 12.5% discounts on its various models of ACs, so our beloved customers can choose the best option for themselves without having to worry about the budget."

Samsung is providing free home/office delivery with free installation support with the air-conditioners. EMI facility up-to 06 months can also be availed as well.

The price of the Samsung ACs with Digital Inverter ranges from BDT 67,900 to BDT 98,400. Customers can visit any Samsung showroom or order online.

Samsung Bangladesh has also launched its latest budget-friendly smartphone to max up users' device experiences - Galaxy M02s. The device is available at Daraz Bangladesh for BDT 12,999 with a discount offer and EMI facility, says a press release.

Samsung Galaxy M02s allows users to enjoy the highest entertainment level due to its massive 6.5-inch HD+ Infinity-V display and 5,000mAh battery. The device comes with Dolby Atmos to heighten the experience and provide immersive sound quality to create an immersive environment.

The smartphone comes with triple rear cameras, which will help users to capture moments like a pro and max up their likes. The primary sensor has 13MP, while the depth and the macro cameras come with 2MP each. For stunning selfies, the front camera has a 5MP sensor. On top of it, users can get creative with their photos with AR emoji, stickers, and stamps.

The device is packed with 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage. The robust storage and performance will help customers save a huge number of contents without worrying about running out of space.

Moreover, the performance and the powerful battery will help the users to operate it smoothly, conduct non-stop usage, and max up their gaming time. With the help of Discord, gamers can quickly talk with other players via voice chat.

Samsung Galaxy M02s has been powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 450, Octa Core 1.8 GHz, and has Adreno 506 graphics processing. Customers can enjoy all these extraordinary features of Samsung Galaxy M02s with a discount of BDT 500 at Daraz Bangladesh. Apart from it, customers can also enjoy EMI for up to 12 months when they purchase the device from Daraz Bangladesh.











