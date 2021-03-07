Video
Transsion BD brings premium smartphone

Published : Sunday, 7 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM
Business Desk

Transsion Bangladesh Limited's premium smartphone brand TECNO has launched the new variants of SPARK 6 GO.  
The smartphone is now available in 3+64GB and 4+64GB variants in Bangladesh market from Thursday last.
The 3GB RAM and 64GB storage version is priced at Taka 9,990 and the 4GB RAM and 64GB storage version is priced at Taka 10,990, says a press release.
The notable features of the Super Battery, Big Value slogan phone are its huge 5000mAh battery, with its intelligent power saving technology it will satisfy the users continuing needs of power in daily life and ensure the standby time of 40 hours. 6.52-inch big size, Dot Notch screen, 20:9 screen aspect ratio, 720*1600 resolution, all contribute to wider and clearer immersive display effect, rich color contrast and greater visual experience. 64GB ROM offers more space to store photos and files.
Besides, 4GB RAM and Octa-core processor ensure more stable and smoother apps running. 13MP Dual Rear Camera with its upgraded AI algorithm comes with various shooting modes like Bokeh, AI Beauty, ASD, HDR etc. The whole picture details and quality have great improvement. Dual rear flash does fill light in dark environment to ensure better photo effect & to capture more memorable moments.
In regard of this new smartphone, Chief Executive Officer of Transsion Bangladesh Limited, Md. Rezwanul Hoque, said, "
We are currently working to bring high-end flagship phones as well as mid-range phones in near future to meet the need and wants of every consumer of every socio-economic stage."
The TECNO Spark 6 Go is available in Aqua Blue and Ice Jadeite color. As a whole, the TECNO Spark 6 GO is a decent smartphone and a budget friendly device. Experience this Big Value at your nearest TECNO store.


