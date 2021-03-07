Video
BRAC holds disaster preparedness course in Cox’s Bazar

Published : Sunday, 7 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 10
Business Desk

A participant of the BRAC sponsored disaster preparedness course receiving a certificate at an event at Inani, Cox's Bazar on Thursday.

A training programme on disaster preparedness concluded in Cox's Bazar with the participation of volunteers under the Cyclone Preparedness Programme of the government.   
The training titled 'Intensive Disaster Response and Rescue (ComFIDRe)' ended at Orchid Blue Hotel at Inani in near the resort town on  Thursday.
Certificates were given among the 24 successful participants (15 males and 9 females), says a press release.
With this, a total of 85 participants (49 males and 36 females), who hailed from different areas of this district, took part in the training held in three separate phases.  
The training session was divided into three phases. The 1st phase started from November 8 last year. The 2nd phase started from January 17 and the 3rd phase (spanning five days) from February 28 this year.
BRAC, one of the largest NGOs in the world, organized the training activities with the financial support of Global Affairs Canada (GAC) and the Australian government.  
Bangladesh Fire Service and Civil Defence was an associate partner in the training.
The participants were imparted both practical as well as theoretical knowledge on landslide, fire fighting system, emergency rescue and first aid.
They were trained on how to come to the aid of the victims during disaster.    
After receiving the training, the volunteers are expected to aid the main rescuers during disaster.   
Monir Hossain, instructor of training complex section of Fire Service and Civil Defence; Iqbal Bahar, deputy assistant director of Fire Service; Newton Das, Deputy Assistant Director, Fire Service & Civil Defence; and others were present as trainers.  I   
On behalf of BRAC, Md. Abdul Motin Shardar, head of host community programme under BRAC's Humanitarian Crisis Management Programme(HCMP); Shuvo Kumar Saha, sector specialist of Disaster Risk Reduction Programme under HCMP of BRAC and Matiar Rahman, assistant project officer under HCMP of BRAC were present.             
Moushumi Arzu, one of the participants, who has graduated from Eden Mohila College while expressing her reaction, observed that it would be our big achievement if we can utilize the knowledge received in the training.


