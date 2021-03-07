|
Kitchen Market Roundup
Rice, soybean oil prices stay up, vegetables ease
|
The city kitchen market produced mixed outlook at the week-end selling rice at higher price while seasonal vegetables were cheaper. Medium-quality rice sold for Tk 52-58 a kg on Friday despite the fact that peak Aman season is just over. Price should have been lower.
Miniket sold for Tk 62-65 a kg and the best quality sold for Tk 67-70 a kg. Najirshail sold for Tk 70-72 a kg in the city while coarse rice sold between Tk 45-48. The prices of soya bean oil increased by Tk 2-5 a litre during the week ending on Friday. A one-litre bottled soya bean oil sold for Tk 130-140 while five litres of container sold for Tk 580-630 on the day.
Unpackaged soya bean oil sold for Tk 115-120 a litre and palm oil sold for Tk 105-107 a litre on the day. The prices of onion increased selling local variety at Tk 30-40 a kg while the imported ones were sold for Tk 20-25 a kg.
Vegetables prices were stable. Cabbage and coli flower sold at Tk 15-20 a piece of average size.
Potato price remained unchanged. It sold for Tk 18-20 a kg. at local market while at the Kawran Bazar wholesale market it was yet cheaper. The prices of sugar remained high over the week-end. Refined sugar retailed at Tk 68-70 a kg while the locally-produced variety retailed at Tk 70 a kg.
The prices of red lentil remained unchanged. The coarse variety sold for Tk 65-70 a kg while the medium-quality sold for Tk 85-90 a kg and fine red lentil sold for Tk 115-120 a kg.
The imported ginger sold for Tk 80-120 a kg and the local variety sold at Tk 100-120 a kg. The imported variety of garlic retailed at Tk 100-130 a kg while the local variety sold for Tk 70-80 a kg in the capital.
Fine-quality salt retailed sold at Tk 35 a kg while the refined variety sold at Tk 25 a kg.
Aubergine sold for Tk 30-40 a kg, papaya for Tk 30-40, bitter gourd for Tk 40-60, bottle gourd for Tk 40-60 apiece, beans for Tk 30-35, radish for Tk 10-20 . Cucumber sold for Tk 30 a kg, and tomato sold for Tk 20-25 a kg.
Green chill prices were unchanged selling at Tk 70-80 a kg. Eggs prices were stable at Tk 95 per dozen. .
The prices of chickens were high in the city due to increased demand during this season of weedings and picnics. It sold at around Tk 140 per kg. As covid-19 is on decline, demand is on rise.
The prices of fish were unchanged. Rohita sold for Tk 260-350 a kg and Katla for Tk 250-350 depending on the size and quality. Pangas sold for Tk 130-180 a kg and Tilapia sold for Tk 120-160.