Sunday, 7 March, 2021, 9:13 AM
Walton’s new model AC opens on voice command

Published : Sunday, 7 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 33
Business Correspondent

Walton has introduced a new series of split type air conditioner named 'Oceanus,' featured with offline voice command function, UV (Ultra Violet) care, frost clean and so many advanced facility.  
Users can control the new AC with voice command function without using remote control. This AC is also designed with huge energy saving inverter technology.
Walton Hi-Tech Industries Limited (WHIL) Director SM Mahbubul Alam unveiled the new series AC at a programme titled 'AC Service Experts Meet 2021' held at the WHIL Headquarter at Chandra in Gazipur on Thursday (March 4, 2021).
Over thousands of AC servicing experts attended the programme while WHIL Deputy Managing Directors Alamgir Alam Sarker and Humayun Kabir, Walton AC's Chief Executive Officer Tanvir Rahman and other senior officials were present.
Engineer Ariful Islam said, users could control the functions while the power is connected after the installation of Offline voice commands Tanvir Rahman said that they started producing AC in their own factory in the country in 2010. It has now 96 models of 12 series.








