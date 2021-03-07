Video
Sunday, 7 March, 2021, 9:13 AM
Microsoft, city bank sign deal for digital collaboration

Published : Sunday, 7 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 51
Business Correspondent

 The City Bank Limited has partnered with Microsoft to facilitate its employees with the necessary digital platform to enable them to work from home conveniently.
The City Bank has received the solution via Tech One Global. Through the partnership, The City Bank has provided a safe working environment for its employees during the pandemic.
Apart from helping the employees navigate conveniently, Microsoft solutions would also benefit The City Bank to quickly offer an array of products and services to its customers.
The City Bank will be using Microsoft 365 - Teams, Azure AD Premium, Intune, Microsoft Information Protection, and Microsoft Cloud App Security, says a press release.
 "As the pandemic pushed us to work-from-home, we started to recognize numerous digital problems that needed to be tackled for a smoother business transaction and interactions.
"Our partnership with Microsoft has helped us to transform our activities and security. We have deployed Microsoft 365 solution almost everywhere," the press release quoted The City Bank EVP and  Head of IT  Mohammed Anisur Rahman as saying.
He said, It helped us modernize our workplaces and optimize operations to create better customer experiences. We are extremely pleased with the partnership; as with Microsoft's seamless integration, we have been able to conduct our daily operations in the usual manner.
Afif Mohamed Ali, Country Managing Director, Microsoft Bangladesh, Bhutan, Brunei, and Nepal added: "The pandemic is swiftly changing the flow of operations and productivity globally and boosting corporations to shift from traditional ways to cloud computing and collaborative software platforms.
"Similarly, our customers and partners in Bangladesh have been following the same trend to keep pace with the changing world. Thus, we are delighted to work with The City Bank and help them to increase their efficiency through Microsoft 365 solutions.
"We have been trying to empower everyone, including all the organizations across the nation, to achieve more through our digital platforms."
Lars Jeppesen, Chief Executive Officer of Tech One Global, said, "As the go-to Gold-Certified partner for Microsoft Bangladesh, we have always led the digital and technology transformation in the region. It is our honor and privilege to work with organizations like The City Bank on their journey to grow and prosper in the new normal."
Microsoft Team has played a crucial role in facilitating a variety of employee engagement activities within The City Bank, which in turn helps boost employees' morale during a crisis. It has been able to connect people to drive culture, change, and communication flow within the organization. Microsoft 365 has enhanced the online meeting experience while creating a convenient platform for day-to-day activities, says the press release.


