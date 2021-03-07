Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 7 March, 2021, 9:13 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Bidi workers hold human chain for five point demands

Published : Sunday, 7 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 51
Business Correspondent

Hardworking bidi workers in different parts of the country continued  human chain to realize their demands. Thousands of male and female bidi workers staged a human chain in front of Netrkona press club on Saturday as part of their nation-wide movement.
The workers mentioned 5 demands including withdrawal of additional  Tk 4 tax on bidi packet in the current budget, provision of 6 days work in a week, withdrawal of 10 per cent advance income tax on bidi, treating bidi as cottage industry.
Netrokona District Bidi Workers Union arranged the human chain in the district town. Labour leaders handed over a memorandum to the chairman of the National Board of Revenue through the Netrokona Divisional Revenue Officer.
Md. Abdul Gafur, Netrokona District Bidi Sramik Union president who is also the organising secretary of Bangladesh Bidi Sramik Federation spoke and presided over event.
General Secretary of the Federation Abdur Rahman, joint-secretary Md. Harik Hossain, Nazim Uddin, Anwar Khan, Labour League leader Ashraf Ali Khan and others spoke on the occasion.
Referring to their just demands, the workers said, "We have been making repeated demands through human chain in different places but it is not being taken into account."
So we are being forced to do what we have to do. They reiterated their demands and demanded their fulfillment.




« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Financier Greensill on brink with 50,000 jobs at risk
Italy seeks EU permission to save Alitalia airline
Steve Allen has been appointed as dnata EVP
Gold nears 9-month low in USA
Apple Watch garners 51pc global market share
Daraz acquires food delivery start-up HungryNaki
Irish economy grew in 2020 despite pandemic
Higher Treasury yields signal recovery, not inflation: Yellen


Latest News
Hundreds of Thai protesters rally to demand leaders' release
Myanmar forces fire tear gas, stun grenades on protest
1,00,983 administered COVID-19 vaccines on Saturday
No alternative to revenue for development: NBR Chairman
8 broad-gauge engines land in Ctg port from UK
Housewife’s body found in Bogura
7th March speech will always inspire freedom-loving people: PM
7th March speech 'call for the liberation of Bengalis': President
Mushtaq's death in jail was 'normal': Information Minister
Bangladesh Blue makes winning start
Most Read News
Tashnuva becomes country's first transgender TV newscaster
Sheikh Hasina among top 3 inspirational women leadership
Recipe
NO TO BEGGING
Bangladeshis among 205 illegal migrants held in Malaysia
From a ‘Bottomless basket’ to Asia’s ‘Economic bull case’
Dalia’s ‘Agroho’ ensures healthcare for marginalized people
Australia beat New Zealand to force T20 series decider
WOMAN  
Turning pedagogy into a lucrative profession
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft