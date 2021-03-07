Bidi workers hold human chain for five point demands

Hardworking bidi workers in different parts of the country continued human chain to realize their demands. Thousands of male and female bidi workers staged a human chain in front of Netrkona press club on Saturday as part of their nation-wide movement.

The workers mentioned 5 demands including withdrawal of additional Tk 4 tax on bidi packet in the current budget, provision of 6 days work in a week, withdrawal of 10 per cent advance income tax on bidi, treating bidi as cottage industry.

Netrokona District Bidi Workers Union arranged the human chain in the district town. Labour leaders handed over a memorandum to the chairman of the National Board of Revenue through the Netrokona Divisional Revenue Officer.

Md. Abdul Gafur, Netrokona District Bidi Sramik Union president who is also the organising secretary of Bangladesh Bidi Sramik Federation spoke and presided over event.

General Secretary of the Federation Abdur Rahman, joint-secretary Md. Harik Hossain, Nazim Uddin, Anwar Khan, Labour League leader Ashraf Ali Khan and others spoke on the occasion.

Referring to their just demands, the workers said, "We have been making repeated demands through human chain in different places but it is not being taken into account."

So we are being forced to do what we have to do. They reiterated their demands and demanded their fulfillment.





