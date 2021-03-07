

Moshiur made Hon Consul for Belize in Bangladesh

Md Moshiur Rahman, a noted businessman based in Dhaka, has been appointed as the Honorary Consul for Belize in Bangladesh on Thursday, says a press release.Rahman received his formal instrument (Exequatur) signed by Sir Colville Norbert Young, the governor-general of Belizeand also patron of the Scout Association of Belize.Minister ofForeign Affairs and Foreign Trade of Belize, Senator Dr Jerome Walcott, authorized Rahman to exercise the duties of office in Bangladesh, on behalf of Belize government.Rahman is a former Honorary Representative of Bekto Precisa (Bosnia and Herzegovina) for Bangladesh who negotiated in import and finance sector for over 12 years.