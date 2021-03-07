PK Halder’s girl friend Abantika  remanded again

A Dhaka court on Thursday placed Abantika Boral, girl friend of Prashanta Kumar Halder alias PK Halder, on a three-day remand again in a case filed for amassing illegal wealth of Tk 275 crore.

Metropolitan Sessions Judge KM Imrul Kayesh of Dhaka granted the remand prayer after deputy director Md Salauddin, also Investigation Officer (IO) of the case, produced Abantika before the court with a three-day remand for questioning again. Earlier on January 31, Abantika was placed on a three-day remand in the case. According to the ACC, it summoned Abantika on December 28 for interrogation. But she did not appear and did not inform the court before.

The anti-graft body on January 8, last year, filed a case against PK Halder for accumulating illegal wealth of Tk 275 crore.







