Sunday, 7 March, 2021, 9:12 AM
7th March: A red-letter day

Published : Sunday, 7 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM

It was the afternoon of March 7, 1971, the day when the undisputed leader of the Bengali nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman delivered his famous speech. By delivering the speech the father of the nation encouraged and directed the nation towards independence. On that day Bengalis' demand echoed in his voice: today, the people of Bangla want freedom, the people of Bangla want to live, the people of Bangla want their rights.

The speech, which has been included in UNESCO'S Memory of the World Register as a "documentary heritage", encapsulates brilliantly the struggle of the Bengalis for their political rights. As the consequence of this famous speech, the course of history for the Bengalis nation as well as the history of the subcontinent has been changed forever. It rates among the best speeches by world leader in the world history.

However, for the Bengalis, post-1947 was the continuation of the yoke of deprivation and repression under Pakistani rule--despite being the majority people of Pakistan. It was an authentic proof of the failure of multicultural and multiethnic societies to unite as a nation under misrule. The ruling class's stance was motivated by prejudice and a politically bigoted polity that was unwilling to feel the pulse and the sentiments of the majority of the people and concede to the majority will.

In his extempore and iconic speech at the Race Course ground, Bangabandhu told a tale of exploitation of 23 years under the Pakistani rule. Bangabandhu depicted the details of the ways in which the Bengalis had been denied their political and economic rights by successive Pakistan governments. Mujib called on the freedom-loving Bengalis to fight back against the oppressive Pakistani regime. In this historic speech, Bangabandhu mentioned the four conditions under which he and the Awami League would attend the National Assembly meeting to be held on March 25. He also gave several directives for a civil disobedience movement. In fact, on this day he became the de facto ruler of Bangladesh.

Need no mention that, the speech was an effective declaration of the independence of Bangladesh, if not a direct call to arms. The final words of the memorable speech, "The struggle this time is for emancipation; the struggle this time is for independence", carries no other meaning but independence. And those are the words that motivated people into the final phase of the independence struggle of, our glorious Liberation War, from March 26, 1971. Long live the spirit of March 7, 1971.


