The ban on catching Jatka

Dear Sir

Hilsa is famous for its unique taste and flavor among the Bengali communities throughout the word. This aquatic resource is a real pride for us comprising the single largest fishery in Bangladesh. The royal flavored Hilsa meets domestic demand of millions of Bengalis every year.



This year the ban on Hilsa Jatka fishing has come into effect on 1 March and will continue for 61 days until 30 April. All activities including harvesting, transport, stocking, marketing, sales and bartering of Hilsa Jatka are strictly prohibited during the mentioned time frame in five sanctuaries of six different districts. The purpose of the ban is to allow Hilsa Jatka to be matured enough for getting rich in size and flavor. As a conclusive return of the consecutive seasonal bans, we already have experienced a bumper harvest and reasonable price of Hilsa in the past few years. And we have even witnessed the largest size of Hilsa more than a KG in recent time.



To ensure the best fishing practice among more than two lacs artisanal fishers directly reliant on Hilsa and to comply with ban as well as cope during the non-fishing period, concerned authorities should allocate required financial support for their livelihood.

Wares Ali Khan

Sadar, Narsingdi

