

Bangabandhu: Man of indomitable spirit



They are leaders for their specific role and responsibilities. Some of them get recognition and some of them do not. Recognition as a leader gets on the basis of their contribution, personal traits as well as their acceptability to the people. This is true that leaders need power. But, this is not the power of money or wealth, or the power of influencing others through coercion or fear. This is the power of influencing a group of people towards a goal--by personal traits, visionary ability as well as capacity to make the things happen. He who possesses such power, is a leader. Without a genuine leader a family, a society, an organization and even a country may be spoiled and may not be reached its destination.



Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, the great politician was such a leader who owned all the traits which made him unique and invincible. He came from an ordinary family having very simple life style. But because of his distinctive leadership quality he led a nation towards freedom. He had unlimited realistic vision and power of accomplishing any dream into reality. He had demise at the age of 55 only and by this short span of life he had become the father of the nation just for his leadership quality.



Forty five years have already passed we had lost him but still his styles of leadership are being followed. Still he remains evergreen in the people's mind for his thinking and way of motivating people. If you summarize all the traits of an ideal leader, you will not find any single trait that was not possessed by Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.



One of the most common traits of a leader is the capacity of motivating others. This is probably the most critical job for a person to persuade other. But, nowadays without giving any material benefits you can't motivate people. But, here Sheikh Mujibur Rahman was a magician. By his charismatic leadership quality Bangabandhu could done it. The historic 7th March speech of Bangabandhu is a great example of how he could inspire people. For this reason the speech is on the Memory of the World Register of UNESCO, a list of world's important documentary heritage.



Why did people follow him and still following him? His honesty in work, simplicity in behaviour, commitment to the society, empathy to the oppressed people as well as dedication to responsibilities were the main reasons for getting love from the people. He was so expected human that people of Bangladesh bestowed the title of Bangabandhu on Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. He had sacrificed his life for the people of the country without thinking of his benefit.



Sheikh Mujibur Rahman was a people oriented leader for which he is still immortal. He did politics for his people. Though he is now a great leader but his political life was not bed of roses. From the 1952's Bengali language movement to 1971's liberation war, he was the frontline leader. Several times he had to go in jail for his stand for peoples' rights. He was oppressed by the then Pakistani ruler for his uncompromised stand for justice.



Even he was expelled from the university and lost his studentship only for his movement for rights of the people. His resilience power was so distinguished that he had never compromised with any injustice and faced all sorts of crisis bravely. The great Cuban Leader Fidel Castro remarked about him that "I have not seen the Himalayas. But, I have seen Sheikh Mujib. In personality and in courage, this man is the Himalayas. I have thus had the experience of witnessing the Himalayas."



Bangabandhu always dreamt for the independence of the people from exploitation and so he had motivated people for the independence of the nations. Former Indian Prime minister Dr Manmohan Singh said about Sheikh Mujibur Rahman: "Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman led his people in their struggle for liberation through his inspired and courageous leadership. I pay homage to a great visionary and statesman who laid a firm foundation for the independent, strong and proud Bangladesh."



A good leader is a good decision maker and a good communicator also. Sheikh Mujibur Rahman was a good decision maker indeed and also a good communicator. He was confident about his decision. In any movement he remained firmly confident that his followers undoubtedly obey followed decision. He used to take right decision in the right time considering the situation. He could explain and convinced his followers what he had decided.



His decision regarding the movement for independence was so accurate and perfect that the results of this decision are still being enjoyed and shall continue to be enjoyed by the people of Bangladesh.



A leader becomes immortal by his work, by his contribution, by his sacrifice. Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman is such a leader that never demise from the heart of the people. So long Bangladesh will live, the name of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman will remain as a master in leadership. Renowned British Journalist Cyril Dunn of London observer wrote one of his articles about Bangabandhu: "In the thousand-year history of Bangladesh, Sheikh Mujib is the only leader who has, in terms of blood, race, language, culture and birth, been a full-blooded Bangali.



His physical stature was immense. His voice was thunder like. His charisma worked magic on people. The courage and charm that flowed from him made him a unique superman in these times. He is a proud of Bangladesh for his leadership as well as for his greatest contributions ever.

The writer is a banker & freelance writer







If you ask, who is a leader? You may not be surprised to hear that a politician is a leader. This is because we are commonly habituated to hear the word "Leader" in politics only and most of us believe that it is not possible to be a leader without involving in politics. But, interestingly in every spare of your life you will find leaders, other than political leader you may see leader in your families, among the friends, in your society, in your religion, in your workplace, in business and in corporate also.They are leaders for their specific role and responsibilities. Some of them get recognition and some of them do not. Recognition as a leader gets on the basis of their contribution, personal traits as well as their acceptability to the people. This is true that leaders need power. But, this is not the power of money or wealth, or the power of influencing others through coercion or fear. This is the power of influencing a group of people towards a goal--by personal traits, visionary ability as well as capacity to make the things happen. He who possesses such power, is a leader. Without a genuine leader a family, a society, an organization and even a country may be spoiled and may not be reached its destination.Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, the great politician was such a leader who owned all the traits which made him unique and invincible. He came from an ordinary family having very simple life style. But because of his distinctive leadership quality he led a nation towards freedom. He had unlimited realistic vision and power of accomplishing any dream into reality. He had demise at the age of 55 only and by this short span of life he had become the father of the nation just for his leadership quality.Forty five years have already passed we had lost him but still his styles of leadership are being followed. Still he remains evergreen in the people's mind for his thinking and way of motivating people. If you summarize all the traits of an ideal leader, you will not find any single trait that was not possessed by Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.One of the most common traits of a leader is the capacity of motivating others. This is probably the most critical job for a person to persuade other. But, nowadays without giving any material benefits you can't motivate people. But, here Sheikh Mujibur Rahman was a magician. By his charismatic leadership quality Bangabandhu could done it. The historic 7th March speech of Bangabandhu is a great example of how he could inspire people. For this reason the speech is on the Memory of the World Register of UNESCO, a list of world's important documentary heritage.Why did people follow him and still following him? His honesty in work, simplicity in behaviour, commitment to the society, empathy to the oppressed people as well as dedication to responsibilities were the main reasons for getting love from the people. He was so expected human that people of Bangladesh bestowed the title of Bangabandhu on Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. He had sacrificed his life for the people of the country without thinking of his benefit.Sheikh Mujibur Rahman was a people oriented leader for which he is still immortal. He did politics for his people. Though he is now a great leader but his political life was not bed of roses. From the 1952's Bengali language movement to 1971's liberation war, he was the frontline leader. Several times he had to go in jail for his stand for peoples' rights. He was oppressed by the then Pakistani ruler for his uncompromised stand for justice.Even he was expelled from the university and lost his studentship only for his movement for rights of the people. His resilience power was so distinguished that he had never compromised with any injustice and faced all sorts of crisis bravely. The great Cuban Leader Fidel Castro remarked about him that "I have not seen the Himalayas. But, I have seen Sheikh Mujib. In personality and in courage, this man is the Himalayas. I have thus had the experience of witnessing the Himalayas."Bangabandhu always dreamt for the independence of the people from exploitation and so he had motivated people for the independence of the nations. Former Indian Prime minister Dr Manmohan Singh said about Sheikh Mujibur Rahman: "Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman led his people in their struggle for liberation through his inspired and courageous leadership. I pay homage to a great visionary and statesman who laid a firm foundation for the independent, strong and proud Bangladesh."A good leader is a good decision maker and a good communicator also. Sheikh Mujibur Rahman was a good decision maker indeed and also a good communicator. He was confident about his decision. In any movement he remained firmly confident that his followers undoubtedly obey followed decision. He used to take right decision in the right time considering the situation. He could explain and convinced his followers what he had decided.His decision regarding the movement for independence was so accurate and perfect that the results of this decision are still being enjoyed and shall continue to be enjoyed by the people of Bangladesh.A leader becomes immortal by his work, by his contribution, by his sacrifice. Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman is such a leader that never demise from the heart of the people. So long Bangladesh will live, the name of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman will remain as a master in leadership. Renowned British Journalist Cyril Dunn of London observer wrote one of his articles about Bangabandhu: "In the thousand-year history of Bangladesh, Sheikh Mujib is the only leader who has, in terms of blood, race, language, culture and birth, been a full-blooded Bangali.His physical stature was immense. His voice was thunder like. His charisma worked magic on people. The courage and charm that flowed from him made him a unique superman in these times. He is a proud of Bangladesh for his leadership as well as for his greatest contributions ever.The writer is a banker & freelance writer