Sunday, 7 March, 2021, 9:12 AM
Carrot growers happy over good production at Dumuria

Published : Sunday, 7 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM
Our Correspondent

DUMURIA, KHULNA, Mar 6: Farmers in Dumuria Upazila of the district are happy over getting good production of carrot.
Farmer Md Shahidul Islam of Bharatia Village in Atlia Union of the upazila cultivated carrot on 33 decimals. He has sold carrot of Tk 10,000. Seeing his success, other farmers have expressed interest in cultivating carrot in the next year.
Carrot is called super food. This winter vegetable provides protection for different common diseases including influenza and coughing.  Vitamin and mineral in carrot increase disease prevention capacity.
Carrot contains huge quantity of vitamin A. Its vita carotene increases sighting capacity.
Dumuria Upazila Agriculture Officer Md Mosaddek Hossain said, a total of 15 hectares of land have been brought under carrot cultivation this year.



