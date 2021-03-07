Video
Sunday, 7 March, 2021
Home Countryside

31 shops gutted in fire in two districts

Published : Sunday, 7 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 13
Our Correspondents

A total of 31 shops were burnt in separate fire incidents in two districts- Magura and Laxmipur, recently.
MOHAMMADPUR, MAGURA: Four shops were gutted in fire and two others partially damaged in Mohammadpur Upazila of the district early Saturday.
The affected shop owners claimed goods worth about Tk 20 lakh were completely destroyed due to the fire.
Local sources said the fire broke out at a shop in Kaporpatti area in Babukhali Bazar at around 12:30am, and soon engulfed the nearby shops.
A jewellery shop owned by Sanjay, two tailors of Nazir and Nazrul Munshi, and a garment's shop of Shahadat Hossain were completely damaged in the incident.
Being informed, a unit of Mohammadpur Fire Service Station rushed there and controlled the flame with the help of locals after about one-and-half-an-hour of trying.
Mohammadpur Fire Service and Civil Defence Station Officer Nurul Islam said the fire might have been originated from short circuit.
Upazila Nirbahi Officer Ramananda Pal confirmed the incident.
RAIPUR, LAXMIPUR:  At least 25 shops were gutted as a fire broke out at Khaserhat Bazar in Raipur Upazila of the district early Tuesday.
The fire originated at a tea stall around 3am, said Raipur Fire Service and Civil Defence In-charge Wasi Azad.
On information, fire-fighting unit went to the spot and doused the blaze after two hours of effort.
Traders claimed that the damage from the fire is estimated around Tk 15 crore.
UP Chairman Abul Hossain Master said the lists of the victims were collected while Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Sabrin Chowdhury assured that the assistance will be provided soon.


