Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 7 March, 2021, 9:11 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Batiaghata farmers find interest in watermelon farming

Published : Sunday, 7 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 13
Our Correspondent

Farmers planting watermelon seedlings in a field in Batiaghata Upazila. photo: observer

Farmers planting watermelon seedlings in a field in Batiaghata Upazila. photo: observer

BATIAGHATA, KHULNA, Mar 6: Boro farmers in Batiaghata Upazila of the district have found interest in watermelon cultivation.
This year watermelon is being cultivated on 2,000 hectares (ha) of land in this upazila.
Last year farmers got higher profit for shifting from Boro cultivation.
 According to the local agriculture office sources, good weather is favourig the seed-sowing in the upazila.
Farmers have prefered watermelon cultivation as the profit margin is about four times higher than that of Boro. Man and woman are working together in watermelon fields.
But seed sowing is being hampered due to want of rain water.
In the last year, only 780 hectares  were brought under watermelon.
The phase of sowing seed is at the end. The sowing is being advised by the Department of Agriculture Extension (DAE).
A farmer in Shangkemari Village at Surakhali Union Priyobroto Roy said, he cultivated watermelon on 10 bighas in the last year and got good profit; This  year he is cultivating 35 bighas.
If the yield is  good, he might get a sale of about Tk 35,000.
Batiaghata Upazila Agriculture Officer Robiul Islam said, farmers have shifted to watermelon as it is more profitable than Boro; besides, watermelon is cultivated on about 1,000 ha even in the rainy season.
If no natural disaster, watermelon will make bumper production this year, he maintained, adding, the agriculture department is always beside farmers.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Carrot growers happy over good production at Dumuria
31 shops gutted in fire in two districts
Batiaghata farmers find interest in watermelon farming
One more dies of corona in Rajshahi Division
125 drug traders  held at Gurudaspur in 4 months
Two men murdered in two dists
Man electrocuted at Tentulia
16 nabbed with drugs in four districts


Latest News
Hundreds of Thai protesters rally to demand leaders' release
Myanmar forces fire tear gas, stun grenades on protest
1,00,983 administered COVID-19 vaccines on Saturday
No alternative to revenue for development: NBR Chairman
8 broad-gauge engines land in Ctg port from UK
Housewife’s body found in Bogura
7th March speech will always inspire freedom-loving people: PM
7th March speech 'call for the liberation of Bengalis': President
Mushtaq's death in jail was 'normal': Information Minister
Bangladesh Blue makes winning start
Most Read News
Tashnuva becomes country's first transgender TV newscaster
Sheikh Hasina among top 3 inspirational women leadership
Recipe
NO TO BEGGING
Bangladeshis among 205 illegal migrants held in Malaysia
From a ‘Bottomless basket’ to Asia’s ‘Economic bull case’
Dalia’s ‘Agroho’ ensures healthcare for marginalized people
Australia beat New Zealand to force T20 series decider
WOMAN  
Turning pedagogy into a lucrative profession
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft