Batiaghata farmers find interest in watermelon farming



Farmers planting watermelon seedlings in a field in Batiaghata Upazila. photo: observer

This year watermelon is being cultivated on 2,000 hectares (ha) of land in this upazila.

Last year farmers got higher profit for shifting from Boro cultivation.

According to the local agriculture office sources, good weather is favourig the seed-sowing in the upazila.

Farmers have prefered watermelon cultivation as the profit margin is about four times higher than that of Boro. Man and woman are working together in watermelon fields.

But seed sowing is being hampered due to want of rain water.

In the last year, only 780 hectares were brought under watermelon.

The phase of sowing seed is at the end. The sowing is being advised by the Department of Agriculture Extension (DAE).

A farmer in Shangkemari Village at Surakhali Union Priyobroto Roy said, he cultivated watermelon on 10 bighas in the last year and got good profit; This year he is cultivating 35 bighas.

If the yield is good, he might get a sale of about Tk 35,000.

Batiaghata Upazila Agriculture Officer Robiul Islam said, farmers have shifted to watermelon as it is more profitable than Boro; besides, watermelon is cultivated on about 1,000 ha even in the rainy season.

If no natural disaster, watermelon will make bumper production this year, he maintained, adding, the agriculture department is always beside farmers.







