One more dies of corona in Rajshahi Division

RAJSHAHI, Mar 6: One more person died of coronavirus in the division on Friday.

With this, the total fatality cases from the virus rose to 398 here.

Meanwhile, 15 more people contracted the virus in the last 24 hours, taking the total virus cases to 25,707 in the division.

Divisional Director of Health Dr Habibul Ahsan Talukder confirmed the information through a press release on Saturday noon.

Among the total infected, 24,333 people have, so far, been recovered from the virus and 2,997 are now undergoing treatment at different designated hospitals in the division.



