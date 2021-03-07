125 drug traders  held at Gurudaspur in 4 months

GURUDASPUR, NATORE, Mar 6: A total of 125 drug traders and users were arrested in Gurudaspur Upazila of the district in four months, from last year's November to this year's February.

They were nabbed under the Narcotics Control Act; at the same time, a total of 90 regular lawsuits were filed at Gurudaspur Police Station (PS). Recovered drug items worth about Tk 18.80 lakh included heroin 68 gram, marijuana 19.5 kg, cholai liquor 53 litre, and 1,137 bottles of phensedyl.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of the Gurudaspur PS Abdur Razzak who led the team in the drives, said the team work is going on to contain drug spreading and keep Gurudaspur free from drug, gambling, terrorism, and militancy; law and order is being maintained through bit policing in every union; police are working vigilant in six unions including the upazila poura-area to improve the law and order situation.

OC Razzak further said, there will be no spare if even any police member is found engaged in drug and gambling.

Nazirpur Union Chairman Shawkatrana Labu said, police members are now more active than before in improving the law and order situation along with eliminating drug and gambling.

He urged local people to assist police in this connection.



