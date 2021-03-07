Video
Home Countryside

Two men murdered in two dists

Published : Sunday, 7 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 14
Our Correspondents

Two men were murdered in separate incidents in two districts- Rajshahi and Moulvibazar, in three days.
RAJSHAHI: A man was killed in a clash between two rival groups in Durgapur Upazila of the district over a land dispute.
The incident took place in Parila Village under Joynagar Union in the upazila at around 8am on Saturday.
The deceased was identified as Mahabur Rahman, 38, son of Azad Ali, a resident of the area.
Police and local sources said a clash took place in between the family members of Mahabur and his uncle Abu Bakkar over the ownership of a piece of land in the morning.
As a sequel to it, Abu Bakkar with his sons hit Mahabur with a hammer, which left him seriously injured.
He was rushed to Durgapur Upazila Health Complex first and later, shifted to Rajshahi Medical College Hospital (RMCH) following the deterioration of his condition.
Later, he died at RMCH at around 10am while undergoing treatment.
Officer-in-charge of Durgapur Police Station Hasmat Ali confirmed the incident, adding that police are trying to arrest the accused.
KAMALGANJ, MOULVIBAZAR: An auto-rickshaw driver has been stabbed to death over a trifling matter in Kamalganj Upazila of the district on Thursday night.
Deceased Jalil Mia, 26, was the son of freedom fighter Lal Mia, a resident of Alinagar Union in the upazila.
Local sources said Jalil mistakenly entered the line of cars at a gas station for filling his vehicle at Shamshernagar at around 11pm.
At that time, he had an altercation with former chairman of Kamalganj Sadar Union Parishad (UP) Kibria Shafi, who was also waiting there. Some other waiting car drivers also engaged in the scuffle. At one stage, Jalil was stabbed indiscriminately, which left him critically injured.
Jalil's brother Quashem also received injuries as he came to rescue his brother.
Jalil was rushed to Kamalganj Upazila Health Complex first and later, shifted to Sylhet MAG Osman Medical College Hospital following the deterioration of his condition, where he was declared dead.
Alinagar UP Chairman Fazlul Haque confirmed the incident.


