Man electrocuted at Tentulia

TENTULIA, PANCHAGARH, Mar 6: A man was electrocuted in Tentulia Upazila of the district on Friday morning.

Deceased Jahid Haque, 40, was a resident of Gabargach Village in the upazila.

Local and family sources said Jahid came in contact with a live electric wire when he was watering in his field in the morning, which left him critically injured.

Locals rushed him to Tentulia Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared Jahid dead.

Officer-in-Charge of Tentulia Model Police Station Abu Sayem confirmed the incident, adding that an unnatural death case was filed in this connection.







