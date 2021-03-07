Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 7 March, 2021, 9:11 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

16 nabbed with drugs in four districts

Published : Sunday, 7 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 37
Our Correspondents

A total of 16 people were arrested with drugs in separate drives in four districts- Rangpur, Rajshahi, Kishoreganj and Kurigram, in three days.
RANGPUR: Detective Branch (DB) of Police, in separate drives, arrested nine people with 500 yaba tablets in the city on Friday night.
The arrested people are: drug dealers Mamun and Ashraf Ali; and drug addicts Nur Islam Siddique, son of Kadar Ali of Parashuram Police Station (PS), Abdur Razzak, son of Sabel Gariyal, Jewel Rana of Uttam Bania Para of Hazirhat PS, Atiqul Islam Roman, son of Tajul Islam, Rajab Ali and Shazeeb, son of late Anwarul Islam of Keranipara area of Kotwali Police Station, and Rakib Mia, son of the late Badsha Mia of the city.  
Rangpur Metropolitan Police Additional Deputy Commissioner (DB & Media) Uttam Prasad Pathak said on information, a team of DB police conducted a drive in Bhanga Bridge area of Panda Dighi under Parshuram PS at night and arrested Mamun with along with 400 yaba tablets.
In another drive, the law enforcers arrested Ashraf Ali along with 100 yaba tablets from Satgarah area under Kotwali PS.
Meanwhile, seven drug addicts have also been arrested from different areas in the city at night.
RAJSHAHI: Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB), in three separate drives, arrested five alleged drug peddlers with phensidyl and hemps in Godagari Upazila of the district on Thursday night.
RAB sources said acting on a tip-off, a team of the elite force conducted a drive in Mohishalbari Rail Bazar area in Godagari Upazila at around 9:40pm and arrested Rajesh Mithun, 32, Tofayel Ahmed, 31, Selim Reja, 38, with six bottles of phensedyl.
Later, RAB members, in another drive, arrested Ruhul Amin, 26, with 500 grams of hemp from Gopalpur area in the upazila at around 10:15 pm.
On the other hand, members of the elite force conducted a drive in Sonadighi area at around 9:25pm and arrested Sujan Ali, 20, with eight bottles of phensedyl.
However, the arrested persons along with the seized contraband goods were handed over to police.
KISHOREGANJ: RAB members, in a drive, arrested a young man with 355 yaba tablets from Sadar Upazila in the district on Wednesday night.
The arrested person is Md Alamgir Mia, 28, son of late Khokon Mia of Sundirbon Village in the upazila.
Deputy Director of RAB- 14 (CPC- 2) Company Commander Lt Shovon Khan said a team of the elite force conducted a drive in Sundirbon area at night and arrested Alamgir with the yaba tablets.
A case under the Narcotics Control Act was filed with Kishoreganj Model PS in this connection.
CHILMARI, KURIGRAM: Police, in a drive, arrested a drug trader with 220 yaba tablets from Chilmari Upazila in the district early Wednesday.
The arrested person is Khairul Islam, 44, a resident of the upazila.
Police sources said on information, a team of the law enforcers conducted a drive in Shamchapara area at around 12:30am and arrested him with the yaba tablets.
After filing of a case under the Narcotics Control Act with Chilmari PS, the arrested was sent to jail.
Chilmari PS OC (Investigation) Prankrishna Debnath confirmed the      matter.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Carrot growers happy over good production at Dumuria
31 shops gutted in fire in two districts
Batiaghata farmers find interest in watermelon farming
One more dies of corona in Rajshahi Division
125 drug traders  held at Gurudaspur in 4 months
Two men murdered in two dists
Man electrocuted at Tentulia
16 nabbed with drugs in four districts


Latest News
Hundreds of Thai protesters rally to demand leaders' release
Myanmar forces fire tear gas, stun grenades on protest
1,00,983 administered COVID-19 vaccines on Saturday
No alternative to revenue for development: NBR Chairman
8 broad-gauge engines land in Ctg port from UK
Housewife’s body found in Bogura
7th March speech will always inspire freedom-loving people: PM
7th March speech 'call for the liberation of Bengalis': President
Mushtaq's death in jail was 'normal': Information Minister
Bangladesh Blue makes winning start
Most Read News
Tashnuva becomes country's first transgender TV newscaster
Sheikh Hasina among top 3 inspirational women leadership
Recipe
NO TO BEGGING
Bangladeshis among 205 illegal migrants held in Malaysia
From a ‘Bottomless basket’ to Asia’s ‘Economic bull case’
Dalia’s ‘Agroho’ ensures healthcare for marginalized people
Australia beat New Zealand to force T20 series decider
WOMAN  
Turning pedagogy into a lucrative profession
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft