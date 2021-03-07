16 nabbed with drugs in four districts

A total of 16 people were arrested with drugs in separate drives in four districts- Rangpur, Rajshahi, Kishoreganj and Kurigram, in three days.

RANGPUR: Detective Branch (DB) of Police, in separate drives, arrested nine people with 500 yaba tablets in the city on Friday night.

The arrested people are: drug dealers Mamun and Ashraf Ali; and drug addicts Nur Islam Siddique, son of Kadar Ali of Parashuram Police Station (PS), Abdur Razzak, son of Sabel Gariyal, Jewel Rana of Uttam Bania Para of Hazirhat PS, Atiqul Islam Roman, son of Tajul Islam, Rajab Ali and Shazeeb, son of late Anwarul Islam of Keranipara area of Kotwali Police Station, and Rakib Mia, son of the late Badsha Mia of the city.

Rangpur Metropolitan Police Additional Deputy Commissioner (DB & Media) Uttam Prasad Pathak said on information, a team of DB police conducted a drive in Bhanga Bridge area of Panda Dighi under Parshuram PS at night and arrested Mamun with along with 400 yaba tablets.

In another drive, the law enforcers arrested Ashraf Ali along with 100 yaba tablets from Satgarah area under Kotwali PS.

Meanwhile, seven drug addicts have also been arrested from different areas in the city at night.

RAJSHAHI: Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB), in three separate drives, arrested five alleged drug peddlers with phensidyl and hemps in Godagari Upazila of the district on Thursday night.

RAB sources said acting on a tip-off, a team of the elite force conducted a drive in Mohishalbari Rail Bazar area in Godagari Upazila at around 9:40pm and arrested Rajesh Mithun, 32, Tofayel Ahmed, 31, Selim Reja, 38, with six bottles of phensedyl.

Later, RAB members, in another drive, arrested Ruhul Amin, 26, with 500 grams of hemp from Gopalpur area in the upazila at around 10:15 pm.

On the other hand, members of the elite force conducted a drive in Sonadighi area at around 9:25pm and arrested Sujan Ali, 20, with eight bottles of phensedyl.

However, the arrested persons along with the seized contraband goods were handed over to police.

KISHOREGANJ: RAB members, in a drive, arrested a young man with 355 yaba tablets from Sadar Upazila in the district on Wednesday night.

The arrested person is Md Alamgir Mia, 28, son of late Khokon Mia of Sundirbon Village in the upazila.

Deputy Director of RAB- 14 (CPC- 2) Company Commander Lt Shovon Khan said a team of the elite force conducted a drive in Sundirbon area at night and arrested Alamgir with the yaba tablets.

A case under the Narcotics Control Act was filed with Kishoreganj Model PS in this connection.

CHILMARI, KURIGRAM: Police, in a drive, arrested a drug trader with 220 yaba tablets from Chilmari Upazila in the district early Wednesday.

The arrested person is Khairul Islam, 44, a resident of the upazila.

Police sources said on information, a team of the law enforcers conducted a drive in Shamchapara area at around 12:30am and arrested him with the yaba tablets.

After filing of a case under the Narcotics Control Act with Chilmari PS, the arrested was sent to jail.

Chilmari PS OC (Investigation) Prankrishna Debnath confirmed the matter.





