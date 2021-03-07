Fodder crisis pushes milk price up



Straw being sold with a good profit in Rajshahi. photo: observer

Middle-income and lower-middle-income people in Rajshahi District are failing to purchase milk.

Instead of buying processed milk, many families are purchasing solid milk for their children; the increased milk price has crippled their purchasing capacities.

According to sources at the Department of Agriculture Extension, the straw price has gone up because of its multiple uses; besides, a decline in paddy cultivation due to digging new ponds has caused the price hike of straw.

A visit to different areas found per 100 anti (one anti means around 2000 pieces of straw) of straws was selling at Tk 600, or per anti at Tk 6. Because of the high price, traders are also selling per kg cut-straw at Tk 30.

A few months back, per litre milk was selling at Tk 35-40. At present, per litre milk is selling at Tk 60-65.

A straw trader Hafizur Rahman said, he sold per 100 anti straw at Tk 1,000 to 1,200 in the last year; at present, he is selling it at Tk 600.

A milkman Alam said, he was selling per litre at Tk 40-45 earlier; now he is selling per litre milk at Tk 60.

After adjusting the increased price of cow feed, I am selling milk with a little bit profit, he added.

If the feed price continues, there has a possibility of further milk price-up, he maintained.

Upazila Agriculture officer Shafiullajh Sultan said, straw is the staple fodder for cow and goat.

On the other hand, due to labourer crisis, harvesters are being used in paddy lifting.

Using harvester in cutting paddy is keeping the production cost lower, but straw production is remaining poor; it is a reason for the straw crisis.

He further said, after being benefitted by farming fish, many farmers in Rajshahi have dug ponds to increase fish production; that is why, paddy cultivation has declined, which caused the straw crisis.

Being interested by good prices of straws, many farmers are cultivating paddy. We are providing training to those who are using harvester machines to cut paddy to ensure safe collection of straw, he informed.

Upazila Livestock Officer Dr. Aminul Islam said, milk production will be impacted if there is a fodder crisis; in this case, milk price can go up; cow owners are to purchase fodder at higher rate; so the milk price is being impacted.

But the milkmen have not increased the milk price much compared to the straw prices, he mentioned.





RAJSHAHI, Mar 6: Fodder price hike in the district has pushed milk price up.Middle-income and lower-middle-income people in Rajshahi District are failing to purchase milk.Instead of buying processed milk, many families are purchasing solid milk for their children; the increased milk price has crippled their purchasing capacities.According to sources at the Department of Agriculture Extension, the straw price has gone up because of its multiple uses; besides, a decline in paddy cultivation due to digging new ponds has caused the price hike of straw.A visit to different areas found per 100 anti (one anti means around 2000 pieces of straw) of straws was selling at Tk 600, or per anti at Tk 6. Because of the high price, traders are also selling per kg cut-straw at Tk 30.A few months back, per litre milk was selling at Tk 35-40. At present, per litre milk is selling at Tk 60-65.A straw trader Hafizur Rahman said, he sold per 100 anti straw at Tk 1,000 to 1,200 in the last year; at present, he is selling it at Tk 600.A milkman Alam said, he was selling per litre at Tk 40-45 earlier; now he is selling per litre milk at Tk 60.After adjusting the increased price of cow feed, I am selling milk with a little bit profit, he added.If the feed price continues, there has a possibility of further milk price-up, he maintained.Upazila Agriculture officer Shafiullajh Sultan said, straw is the staple fodder for cow and goat.On the other hand, due to labourer crisis, harvesters are being used in paddy lifting.Using harvester in cutting paddy is keeping the production cost lower, but straw production is remaining poor; it is a reason for the straw crisis.He further said, after being benefitted by farming fish, many farmers in Rajshahi have dug ponds to increase fish production; that is why, paddy cultivation has declined, which caused the straw crisis.Being interested by good prices of straws, many farmers are cultivating paddy. We are providing training to those who are using harvester machines to cut paddy to ensure safe collection of straw, he informed.Upazila Livestock Officer Dr. Aminul Islam said, milk production will be impacted if there is a fodder crisis; in this case, milk price can go up; cow owners are to purchase fodder at higher rate; so the milk price is being impacted.But the milkmen have not increased the milk price much compared to the straw prices, he mentioned.