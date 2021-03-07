Bus, CNG workers clash in Sirajganj, 30 injured

SIRAJGANJ, Mar 6: Bus and CNG-run auto-rickshaw services have been suspended on all routes in the district on Wednesday, causing sufferings to the passengers.

Police and local sources said a CNG-run auto-rickshaw worker was locked into an altercation with a bus worker in Kalachand intersection area on Tuesday morning. Clashes and vandalism took place following the altercation.

Receiving the information, workers of both groups were again locked into clash and vandalised vehicles that left at least 30 injured.

Later, an 18-member committee was formed to resolve the issue. Bus Workers' Union President Sultan Talukder claimed that seven buses were vandalised and 20-25 workers received injuries.











