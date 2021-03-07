Mango growers expect bumper production in Rajshahi





Mango buds in full bloom in Rajshahi. photo: observer

Farmers are hoping bumper production seeing the primary flowering of the mango orchards.

In a new hope, they are passing busy time in rearing their respective gardens.

The number of commercially grown mango orchards in Rajshahi region has been double in the last two years. Farmers claimed, they did not get fair prices of their produce compared to their hard work over the years.

According to sources at the Department of Agriculture Extension (DAE) said, for increased mango production, farmers in the region don't get fair prices in the pick time of the season; the export market for mango is also not expanding, and that is why they are not getting fair prices of mangoes.

Sources at the DAE said, the fruit-coming time is progressing well for the favourable weather condition; mango trees are looking eye-catching in orchards and homesteads across Rajshahi.

They are hoping higher mango production this year than that of the previous year.

Field level agriculture officials are actively assisting the farmers to protect the growing mango farms from any pest attack.

A farmer Rashed Shuvankar of Nandangachhi Village in Charghat Upazila said, the fruit-appearing progress is well.

"I have sprayed insecticides on the mango trees to protect these from premature-dropping and pest attack," he said, adding, "I'm hopeful of good production if weather goes well."







