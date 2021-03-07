Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 7 March, 2021, 9:11 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Mango growers expect bumper production in Rajshahi

Published : Sunday, 7 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 41
Our Correspondent


Mango buds in full bloom in Rajshahi. photo: observer

Mango buds in full bloom in Rajshahi. photo: observer

RAJSHAHI, Mar 6: Mango orchards are blooming in a large scale in the district.
Farmers are hoping bumper production seeing the primary flowering of the mango orchards.
In a new hope, they are passing busy time in rearing their respective gardens.
 The number of commercially grown mango orchards in Rajshahi region has been double in the last two years. Farmers claimed, they did not get fair prices of their produce compared to their hard work over the years.
According to sources at the Department of Agriculture Extension (DAE) said, for increased mango production, farmers in the region don't get fair prices in the pick time of the season; the export market for mango is also not expanding, and that is why they are not getting fair prices of mangoes.
Sources at the DAE said, the fruit-coming time is progressing well for the favourable weather condition; mango trees are looking eye-catching in orchards and homesteads across Rajshahi.
They are hoping higher mango production this year than that of the previous year.
Field level agriculture officials are actively assisting the farmers to protect the growing mango farms from any pest attack.
A farmer Rashed Shuvankar of Nandangachhi Village in  Charghat Upazila said, the fruit-appearing progress is well.
"I have sprayed insecticides on the mango trees to protect these from premature-dropping and pest attack," he said, adding, "I'm hopeful of good production if weather goes well."


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Carrot growers happy over good production at Dumuria
31 shops gutted in fire in two districts
Batiaghata farmers find interest in watermelon farming
One more dies of corona in Rajshahi Division
125 drug traders  held at Gurudaspur in 4 months
Two men murdered in two dists
Man electrocuted at Tentulia
16 nabbed with drugs in four districts


Latest News
Hundreds of Thai protesters rally to demand leaders' release
Myanmar forces fire tear gas, stun grenades on protest
1,00,983 administered COVID-19 vaccines on Saturday
No alternative to revenue for development: NBR Chairman
8 broad-gauge engines land in Ctg port from UK
Housewife’s body found in Bogura
7th March speech will always inspire freedom-loving people: PM
7th March speech 'call for the liberation of Bengalis': President
Mushtaq's death in jail was 'normal': Information Minister
Bangladesh Blue makes winning start
Most Read News
Tashnuva becomes country's first transgender TV newscaster
Sheikh Hasina among top 3 inspirational women leadership
Recipe
NO TO BEGGING
Bangladeshis among 205 illegal migrants held in Malaysia
From a ‘Bottomless basket’ to Asia’s ‘Economic bull case’
Dalia’s ‘Agroho’ ensures healthcare for marginalized people
Australia beat New Zealand to force T20 series decider
WOMAN  
Turning pedagogy into a lucrative profession
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft