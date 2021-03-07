17 more contract corona in Rajshahi Division

RAJSHAHI, Mar 6: Some 17 more people have contracted coronavirus in the last 24 hours, taking the total virus cases to 25,692 in the division.

Divisional Director of Health Dr Habibul Ahsan Talukder confirmed the information on Friday noon.

Of the newly infected people, five are in Rajshahi, two in Natore, five in Bogura, one in Sirajganj and four in Pabna districts.

Among the total infected, 24,303 people have, so far, been recovered from the virus while 397 died of it in the division till Thursday morning.









