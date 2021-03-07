Rickshaw, sewing machines given to jailed drug addicts



Advocate Shamsul Haque Tuku, MP, as chief guest, distributing a sewing machine to a jailed drug addict at a programme in Pabna on Friday.

These income-making working tools were given as gift at a function held in Pabna District.

The function was attended by Advocate Shamsul Haque Tuku, MP, as chief guest.

It was organised in collaboration with the Department of Social Welfare Services (DSWS).

Chief Guest MP Tuku said, the government is providing rickshaws and sewing machines to drug addicts under the rehabilitation programme. The rehabilitation aims at freeing the country from drugs and bringing drug addicts back to normal life.

Among others, Pabna District Jail Superintendent Shah Alam Khan, District Bar Association President Advocate Belayet Ali Billu, Advocate Abdus Samad Khan Ratan, and DSWS's Deputy Director Rashedul Kabir were present.

Sagar, 38, son of Abul Kashem of Fateh Mohammadpur Mahalla in Ishwardi municipal area, has been given a rickshaw. A sewing machine has been given to Nurul Islam Basid, son of Jabed Pramanik of Dapunia Village in Sadar Upazila.

Pabna District Jail Superintendent Shah Alam Khan told reporters, children of well-to-do families of the society are also in danger due to bad impact of drugs; at the same time, it is ruining the society.

The government has taken such an initiative to make the country drug-free bringing back the drug addict prisoners to normal life, he mentioned.







