Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 7 March, 2021, 9:10 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Fishing ban on in Barishal Div

Published : Sunday, 7 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 29
Our Correspondent

BARISHAL, Mar 6: A 60-day ban on fishing, buying-selling, and transporting, which  starts from March 1, is going on in the division.
According to official sources, the fishing ban covers six hilsa sanctuaries of the country. The government has imposed the ban to ensure safe growing of fry and jatka (immature hilsa).
The ban areas included a total of 432 kilometre (km) of stretches in six districts including Barishal, Patuakhali, and Bhola, according to sources at the Barishal Divisional Fisheries Department.
Fisheries Officer Masud Ara Momy in Dhaka said, the ban was introduced in 2005 in four sanctuaries of these three districts; later, Chandpur, Shariatpur, and Laxmipur were included.
 During the ban-period, none will be allowed fishing, selling-buying, and transporting, said Anisur Rahman Talukdar, divisional fisheries officer.
According to him, instructions have been given to all upazila nirbahi officers in these districts about monitoring implementation of the ban. Already awareness leaflets have been distributed in respective localities.
Necessary preparation has also been taken to conduct mobile court.
The restricted areas included 100 km ranging from Shatnol in Chadpur to Alexander in Laxmipur, 90 km from Char Ilisha  to Char Pial in Bhola, 100 km from Char Veduria in Bhola to Char Rustam in Pouakhali, 82km in Sadar, Mehendiganj, Hijla  in Barishal, 20km of Naria and Vederganj in  Shariatpur, and 40km of Andhar Manik River in Kalapara of Potuakhali.
This year fishermen in six districts will get each 40kg of rice per card under VGF programme.
The rice is already being sent to the concerned areas,  fisheries officials said.
Anisur Rahman Talukder said, the sanctuaries of Barishal, Bhola, Patuakhali in the division are jatka-moving areas; the ban has been imposed to let jatka grow.
Israil Pandit, president of the Barishal District Small Fishermen's Association, said, only 40kg of rice is insufficient; the allocation should be increased to 150 kg.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Carrot growers happy over good production at Dumuria
31 shops gutted in fire in two districts
Batiaghata farmers find interest in watermelon farming
One more dies of corona in Rajshahi Division
125 drug traders  held at Gurudaspur in 4 months
Two men murdered in two dists
Man electrocuted at Tentulia
16 nabbed with drugs in four districts


Latest News
Hundreds of Thai protesters rally to demand leaders' release
Myanmar forces fire tear gas, stun grenades on protest
1,00,983 administered COVID-19 vaccines on Saturday
No alternative to revenue for development: NBR Chairman
8 broad-gauge engines land in Ctg port from UK
Housewife’s body found in Bogura
7th March speech will always inspire freedom-loving people: PM
7th March speech 'call for the liberation of Bengalis': President
Mushtaq's death in jail was 'normal': Information Minister
Bangladesh Blue makes winning start
Most Read News
Tashnuva becomes country's first transgender TV newscaster
Sheikh Hasina among top 3 inspirational women leadership
Recipe
NO TO BEGGING
Bangladeshis among 205 illegal migrants held in Malaysia
From a ‘Bottomless basket’ to Asia’s ‘Economic bull case’
Dalia’s ‘Agroho’ ensures healthcare for marginalized people
Australia beat New Zealand to force T20 series decider
WOMAN  
Turning pedagogy into a lucrative profession
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft