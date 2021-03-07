Fishing ban on in Barishal Div

BARISHAL, Mar 6: A 60-day ban on fishing, buying-selling, and transporting, which starts from March 1, is going on in the division.

According to official sources, the fishing ban covers six hilsa sanctuaries of the country. The government has imposed the ban to ensure safe growing of fry and jatka (immature hilsa).

The ban areas included a total of 432 kilometre (km) of stretches in six districts including Barishal, Patuakhali, and Bhola, according to sources at the Barishal Divisional Fisheries Department.

Fisheries Officer Masud Ara Momy in Dhaka said, the ban was introduced in 2005 in four sanctuaries of these three districts; later, Chandpur, Shariatpur, and Laxmipur were included.

During the ban-period, none will be allowed fishing, selling-buying, and transporting, said Anisur Rahman Talukdar, divisional fisheries officer.

According to him, instructions have been given to all upazila nirbahi officers in these districts about monitoring implementation of the ban. Already awareness leaflets have been distributed in respective localities.

Necessary preparation has also been taken to conduct mobile court.

The restricted areas included 100 km ranging from Shatnol in Chadpur to Alexander in Laxmipur, 90 km from Char Ilisha to Char Pial in Bhola, 100 km from Char Veduria in Bhola to Char Rustam in Pouakhali, 82km in Sadar, Mehendiganj, Hijla in Barishal, 20km of Naria and Vederganj in Shariatpur, and 40km of Andhar Manik River in Kalapara of Potuakhali.

This year fishermen in six districts will get each 40kg of rice per card under VGF programme.

The rice is already being sent to the concerned areas, fisheries officials said.

Anisur Rahman Talukder said, the sanctuaries of Barishal, Bhola, Patuakhali in the division are jatka-moving areas; the ban has been imposed to let jatka grow.

Israil Pandit, president of the Barishal District Small Fishermen's Association, said, only 40kg of rice is insufficient; the allocation should be increased to 150 kg.







