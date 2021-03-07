Video
Factory worker killed, 3 hurt in fire

Published : Sunday, 7 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 50
Our Correspondents

A factory worker was burnt to death and three members of a family including a minor child were injured in separate fire incidents in two districts- Gazipur and Kurigram, in two days.
SREEPUR, GAZIPUR: A factory worker was burnt to death in a fire incident in Sreepur Upazila of the district on Saturday morning.
The deceased was identified as Masum Shikder, 23, son of Surya Shikder of Charkusumhati Village in Dohar Upazila of Dhaka. He worked in Dhaka Garments and Washing Factory in Dakshin Bhangnahati area under Sreepur Municipality.
Sreepur Fire Service Station Deputy Assistant Director Abdul Hamid said the fire broke out in the factory at around 10am, which left Masum dead on the spot.
Locals and the factory workers controlled the flame before the arrival of the fire fighters.
Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Gazipur Shaheed Tajuddin Ahmed Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy.
Sub-Inspector of Sreepur Police Station Sadeq Mia confirmed the incident.   
RAJIBPUR, KURIGRAM: Three members of a family including a minor child were burnt in a fire incident in Rajibpur Upazila of the district on Friday evening.
The injured are Jabeda Begum, 80, Asma Khatun, 32, and her son Arif Hasan, 4.
Local sources said the fire began from short circuit and soon engulfed the house of Ismail in Karati Para Village at around 7pm, which left the trio critically injured.
The injured were rushed to Rajibpur Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor referred them to Mymensingh Medical College Hospital following the deterioration of their condition.
Rajibpur Upazila Health Complex Physician Dr Shafiul Alam Sajib         confirmed the incident.


