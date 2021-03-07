Mst Khadiza Begum

DASHMINA, PATUAKHALI: Mst Khadiza Begum, wife of Dashmina Reporters' Unity President Md Fayez Ahmed and younger sister of former president of Dashmina Press Club HM Forkan in the district, died at Barishal Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital at dawn on Saturday. She was 48.

Her namaz-e-janaza was held on Dashmina Upazila Health Complex Field after Johr prayer.

Later, she was buried at her family graveyard.

She left husband, two sons, two daughters and a host of relatives behind to mourn her death.

Ali Hossain Mahmud

KAMALNAGAR, LAXMIPUR: Ali Hossain Mahmud, former associate professor of Panchhari Degree College in Khagrachhari and resident of Kamalnagar Upazila of the district, died on Friday afternoon. He was 62.

After his namaz-e-janaza, he was buried at the family graveyard in Char Falkon Jajira area in Kamalnagar Upazila on Saturday morning.

He left wife, three daughters and many well-wishers behind to mourn his death.







