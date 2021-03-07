6 killed in road mishaps in three districts

Six people including a woman were killed and three others injured in separate road accidents in three districts- Mymensingh, Narsingdi and Sirajganj, in two days.

BHALUKA, MYMENSINGH: Three people were killed in separate road accidents in Bhaluka Upazila of the district in two days.

Two people were killed in a road accident in the upazila on Saturday dawn.

The deceased were identified as Emran, 26, son of Chan Mia of Dughati Village, and Kawsar, 25, son of Sadar Ali of Sonora Village in Sadar Upazila of Netrakona.

Police and local sources said a Dhaka-bound pickup van hit a truck from behind after losing its control over the steering in front of Kathali Palli Bidyut office on the Dhaka-Mymensingh Highway at dawn, which left the pickup van owner Emran and its driver Kawsar dead on the spot.

Being informed, police recovered the bodies and sent those to a local hospital morgue for autopsies.

Bhaluka Highway Police Outpost In-Charge Mashiur Rahman confirmed the incident.

Earlier, a young man was killed in a road accident in Bhaluka Upazila of the district on Friday noon.

The deceased was identified as Md Shahadat Hossain, 23, son of Shamim Hossain, a resident of Golabari Village in Taherpur Upazila of Sunamganj.

Bhaluka Highway Police In-Charge Mashiur Rahman said an unidentified vehicle hit Shahadat in Meherabari area on the Dhaka-Mymensingh Highway in the upazila at noon, while he was crossing the road, which left him dead on the spot.

MONOHARDI, NARSINGDI: Two people including a woman were killed and three others injured in a road accident in Monohardi Upazila of the district on Saturday morning.

The deceased were identified as Mamun, 30, son of Gias Uddin, a resident of Budda Village in Katiadi Upazila of Kishoreganj, and Achia Begum, 60, wife of Kamal Uddin of Dulalpur Village in Shibpur Upazila of Narsingdi.

The injured are Alamin, 40, Aleha Begum, 60, and Shahidul Islam, 50.

Police and local sources said a soil-laden truck hit a CNG-run auto-rickshaw on the Dhaka-Monohardi Highway in the morning, leaving Mamun dead on the spot and its four other passengers seriously injured.

The injured were rushed to Monohardi Upazila Health Complex, where Achia died while undergoing treatment.

Of the injured, two were shifted to Dhaka Medical College Hospital in critical condition.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Monohardi Police Station (PS) Mohammad Anisur Rahman confirmed the incident, adding that police are trying to identify the truck and arrest its driver.

SIRAJGANJ: A three-wheeler driver was killed as his vehicle, locally known as Bhatbhati, overturned in Raiganj Upazila of the district on Saturday morning.

The deceased was identified as Tutul Hossain Bhola, 20, son of Rahim Box, a resident of Royhati Village in the upazila.

Local sources said Tutul was returning home from Nijhuri area with bricks. On the way, his vehicle turned turtle after losing its control over the steering on the road in Nijhuri area, which left him dead on the spot.

Raiganj PS OC Shahidul Islam confirmed the incident.








