Harmful ice cream produced at Fulbari



A factory at Fulbari where low quality ice creams are produced. photo: observer

According to sources, ice cream production is taking place without approval from the Bangladesh Standard & Testing Institution (BSTI).

Children and common people are getting exposed to serious health risks, it was learnt.

A visit to a factory in the bazaar of the upazila gate found that ice cream was being packed by children and youths without wearing gloves.

Though these ice creams are being produced in remote areas, the packets are wrapped with sticker reading Swad Kulfi Ice Cream.

One proprietor of a factory of Purbo-Dhaniram Village at Borovita Union, Shamin, 28, son of Jahurul Haq, said he has been producing ice cream for the last two-three years.

Firstly the factory was named Ananda Ice Cream. The present name of the factory is Ma Ice Cream. But neither Ananda nor Ma is wrapped on the ice packet; there is no sign board in front of the factory.

Asked whether he has approval of BSTI, he replied, "Where is its office?"

But he has trade licence of Union Parishad. He has also permission of Civil Surgeon against his date-expired trade licence that ended on 12/02/2020. He said, has applied for new trade licence for 2021.

Upazila Sanitary Inspector Shamsul Arefin said, in an inspection to that factory, producing ice cream in an unhygienic environment using harmful powder was found; these ice creams are harmful for health of any age; besides, the licence is date-expired; and the factory has been asked to stop ice cream production.

