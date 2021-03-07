Video
Published : Sunday, 7 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 21

Women’s participation in agriculture, poultry sector reduces poverty

NARSINGDI, Mar 6: Salina Jahan, a woman farmer cum entrepreneur of Narsingdi district has set an example through establishing a healthy and organic agriculture system with the uses of natural fertilizers in this imbalanced nature and soil.
Salina Jahan who brought out women from home to lands inspired many women towards agriculture and involved women with diverse agriculture for becoming self-reliant. She also inspired the rural women producing vermin-compost for organic farming.
Salina Jahan, the pioneer for her good achievement in establishing a healthy and organic agriculture received "Bangabandhu National Agriculture Award" from Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in 2007.
In 2017, Salina also received award Joyeeta (economic category) from district administration Narsingdi.
The agency correspondent last week visited Salina's organic agriculture farm at Shoikarchar village of Shibpur upazila. Salina said that she and her organization 'Grameen Krishak Darida Bimochan Atmakalyan Sangstha' started an organic agriculture farm in 2007.
She brought out the unemployed rural women from home to lands and engaged them in producing vermin-compost for organic vegetables. She involved the women with diverse agriculture for becoming self-reliant.
At present she has cultivated organic vegetables and rice on 25 bigas of land and is earning excellent income from agriculture.
She also engaged her in poultry farming and Turkey bird farming at Joynagor union of the same upazila in Narsingdi district from 2015. At present there are over 5000 layer poultry and 5000 broiler poultry in her poultry farm and 500 turkey birds in her turkey bird farm.
She also inspired the women rearing poultry and turkey birds for accelerating growth of the prospective sector to strengthen the national economy.
Salina Jahan said women participation in the agriculture and poultry sector has been contributing in poverty alleviation, meeting nutrition demand of the population and becoming self-reliant.    -BSS


