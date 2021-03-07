Confece on education in pandemic

Bangladesh English Language Teachers Association (BELTA) organised the 9th international conference on Saturday titled 'Education during the Pandemic: Learning amid Crisis and Emerging Opportunities'.

UGC Chairman Dr Kazi Shahidullah addressed the event as chief guest. Globally renowned researcher and educationist Dr Elizabeth Erling of University of Vienna was the special presenter in the conference while Dr Obaidul Hamid of University of Queensland presented among the six international and five national plenary presenters.

There were two panel discussions on learning during the pandemic and planning for the future during the post-covid era, comprising educationists from India, Nepal, Pakistan, Malaysia, Indonesia, South Korea, Japan, Ireland, Australia, UK and Bangladesh. Around 200 participants took part from around the world while BELTA president Prof Dr Rubina Khan delivered the welcoming speech.

















