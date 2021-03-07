Palak for innovative entertainment content

State Minister for Information and Communication Technology (ICT) Junaid Ahmed Palak called upon all concerned to contribute towards building a healthy society by making creative and resourceful entertainment content.

"'Mujib Amar Pita' ( Mujib is My Father) will be a historic and memorable event of 2021 in building a healthy film and a healthy society…I like to urge all concerned to make creative and ingenious entertainment content for a healthy society," he said.

He was speaking as the chief guest at a webinar titled "Mujib is My Father - The New Horizon of Animation Film in Bangladesh" organized by the Dhaka University Film Parliament on Friday night, said a press release here on Saturday.

"ICT department is making all out effort to build a technology-dependent generation under the leadership of Bangabandhu's grandson Sajib Wazed Joy to make Bangabandhu's political independence sustainable and his competent daughter Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's struggle for economic emancipation of the masses ," Palak said.

He called upon the government and non-government organizations including other ministries to extend their cooperation to the Dhaka University Film Parliament to involve the youth in creating healthy content.

"A state-of-the-art Cineplex is being set up at Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Hi-Tech Park in Rajshahi and 12 other high-tech parks are also getting ready to screen and make such films," he added. -BSS

















