Gunmen kill 16 in Nigeria

KANO, Mar 6: Gunmen have killed 16 people and injured nine others in a village in northwestern Nigeria near the border with Niger, a local official and a resident said Friday.

The pre-dawn attack on Tara village, in Sokoto state, is the latest in a series of attacks by criminal gangs known locally as "bandits" who for years have terrorised communities, killing, pillaging and kidnapping people.

"The gunmen came on motorcycles and opened fire on the village," said resident Lawwali Umeh.

"We buried 16 dead bodies this afternoon. Nine others are badly injured," Umeh added.

"The attackers took away more than 100 cows," he added. -AFP









