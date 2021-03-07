Trump facing another lawsuit

WASHINGTON, Mar 6: A Democratic congressman filed a lawsuit on Friday against former president Donald Trump, his son Donald Jr, his lawyer Rudy Giuliani and a Republican lawmaker for allegedly inciting the January 6 attack on the US Capitol.

Trump, 74, and the other defendants waged a "campaign of lies and incendiary rhetoric" which led to the assault on Congress, Representative Eric Swalwell of California charged in the civil suit lodged in a US District Court in Washington.

Another Democratic congressman, Representative Bennie Thompson of Mississippi, filed a similar suit against Trump last month.

Both cite a little used law, the Ku Klux Klan Act, to make the case against the former president.

The 1871 Act was designed to prevent the white supremacist KKK from intimidating elected officials. -AFP







