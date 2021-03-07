Biden to repair ties with EU

WASHINGTON, Mar 6: President Joe Biden pledged Friday to "repair and revitalize" ties with the European Union after Washington and Brussels agreed to suspend tariffs imposed in a trade dispute involving Boeing and Airbus.

The 16-year-old trans-Atlantic conflict over government aid to the firms saw Brussels and Washington each impose punitive tariffs, including US duties on a record $7.5 billion in European goods.

Biden spoke with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, agreeing to suspend the tariffs and "work toward resolving these long running disputes at the WTO," the White House said in a statement.

"He underscored his support for the European Union and his commitment to repair and revitalize the US-EU partnership," the statement said. -AFP







