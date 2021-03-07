Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 7 March, 2021, 9:09 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

Biden to repair ties with EU

Published : Sunday, 7 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 32

WASHINGTON, Mar 6: President Joe Biden pledged Friday to "repair and revitalize" ties with the European Union after Washington and Brussels agreed to suspend tariffs imposed in a trade dispute involving Boeing and Airbus.
The 16-year-old trans-Atlantic conflict over government aid to the firms saw Brussels and Washington each impose punitive tariffs, including US duties on a record $7.5 billion in European goods.
Biden spoke with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, agreeing to suspend the tariffs and "work toward resolving these long running disputes at the WTO," the White House said in a statement.
"He underscored his support for the European Union and his commitment to repair and revitalize the US-EU partnership," the statement said.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Gunmen kill 16 in Nigeria
Trump facing another lawsuit
Biden to repair ties with EU
Fighting in Yemen’s Marib kills 90 in 24 hours: Govt military sources
Police beat a protester as they detain him during a demonstration
Mamata faces ex-aide Suvendu as BJP rival in Nandigram
China moves to ‘eliminate Hong Kong opposition’
Pope, top Shiite cleric plead for ‘peace’ in historic Iraq encounter


Latest News
Hundreds of Thai protesters rally to demand leaders' release
Myanmar forces fire tear gas, stun grenades on protest
1,00,983 administered COVID-19 vaccines on Saturday
No alternative to revenue for development: NBR Chairman
8 broad-gauge engines land in Ctg port from UK
Housewife’s body found in Bogura
7th March speech will always inspire freedom-loving people: PM
7th March speech 'call for the liberation of Bengalis': President
Mushtaq's death in jail was 'normal': Information Minister
Bangladesh Blue makes winning start
Most Read News
Tashnuva becomes country's first transgender TV newscaster
Sheikh Hasina among top 3 inspirational women leadership
Recipe
NO TO BEGGING
Bangladeshis among 205 illegal migrants held in Malaysia
From a ‘Bottomless basket’ to Asia’s ‘Economic bull case’
Dalia’s ‘Agroho’ ensures healthcare for marginalized people
Australia beat New Zealand to force T20 series decider
WOMAN  
Turning pedagogy into a lucrative profession
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft