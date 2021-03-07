Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 7 March, 2021, 9:08 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

After 'long, hard road', Federer 'pumped up' for return

Published : Sunday, 7 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 34

PARIS, MAR 6: Roger Federer said Friday it had "been a long hard road" but he was "pumped up" to return to tennis next week, having been sidelined for over a year to recover from two knee surgeries.
The 39-year-old hasn't played a match since a semi-final defeat to Novak Djokovic at the Australian Open in January 2020.
However, the 20-time Grand Slam title winner will be back in action at the Qatar Open in Doha next week.
"I'd like to thank all the people involved who made this possible," the Swiss star said in a video message as he prepared to fly to the Gulf.
"It's been a long and hard road, I'm not at the finish line yet but I feel I am in a good place.
"I've been practising very well and feel just really pumped up. I am in a good place and progressing really well."
Federer, who will slip out of the top five next week, will have an extra motivation on his return.
Monday will see Djokovic surpass Federer's record of 310 weeks in the world number one ranking.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Pochettino wants 'fair' quarantine solution as Guardiola vows to ground international stars
After 'long, hard road', Federer 'pumped up' for return
Kvitova defeats Pegula to set up Qatar Open final clash with Muguruza
Liverpool's 'power' will ensure Euro berth: Klopp
Man City face Man Utd test on march towards history
India crush England inside three days to clinch Test series 3-1
India Legends crush Bangladesh Legends
Bangladesh Games Karate rolls in Bandarban on April 6


Latest News
Hundreds of Thai protesters rally to demand leaders' release
Myanmar forces fire tear gas, stun grenades on protest
1,00,983 administered COVID-19 vaccines on Saturday
No alternative to revenue for development: NBR Chairman
8 broad-gauge engines land in Ctg port from UK
Housewife’s body found in Bogura
7th March speech will always inspire freedom-loving people: PM
7th March speech 'call for the liberation of Bengalis': President
Mushtaq's death in jail was 'normal': Information Minister
Bangladesh Blue makes winning start
Most Read News
Tashnuva becomes country's first transgender TV newscaster
Sheikh Hasina among top 3 inspirational women leadership
Recipe
NO TO BEGGING
Bangladeshis among 205 illegal migrants held in Malaysia
From a ‘Bottomless basket’ to Asia’s ‘Economic bull case’
Dalia’s ‘Agroho’ ensures healthcare for marginalized people
Australia beat New Zealand to force T20 series decider
WOMAN  
Turning pedagogy into a lucrative profession
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft