India Legends crush Bangladesh Legends

Bangladesh Legends lost their first game in the ongoing Road Safety World Series against India Legends by 10 wickets on Friday at Raipur.

After Australia pulled out from this event due to the Covid-19 situation around the globe, the authority included Bangladesh Legend.

Bangladesh Legends is led by the former left-arm spinner Mohammad Rafique.

Bangladesh won the toss in their first game and opted to bat first. Javed Omar and Mohammad Nazimuddin put 59 runs on the board in the first wicket stand. Despite this wonderful start, the Bangladesh Legends failed to continue on a good run as they lost wickets in regular intervals.

Pragyan Ojha earned the first breakthrough removing Javed for 12. After that, Bangladesh lost wickets regularly.

Nazimuddin was the best runs getter for Bangladesh posting 49 off 33 with eight fours and one six. Javed socred 12 and Rajin Saleh also posted 12 runs.

None of the others Bangladeshi batsmen were able to reach double figures. They eventually posted 109 runs before getting dismissed in 19.4 overs.

For India Legends, Pragyan Ojha, Vinay Kumar and Yuvraj Singh bagged two wickets each.

The once golden opening pair of India, Virender Sehwag and Sachin Tendulkar, opened the innings for India and strolled home to the target in almost half their allotted overs to seal the game by 10 wickets.

This event came as a good chance for many spectators to see their favourite retired cricketers live on the cricket field again. The Sehwag and Sachin pairing decimating the bowling was a treat for millions of cricket fans around the world. Except in Bagladesh.

Score: Bangladesh Legends (109 all out in 19.4 overs), lost by 10 wickets to India Legends (114/0 in 10.1 overs).

Bangladesh Legends: Javed Omar, Hannan Sarkar, Nafees Iqbal, Rajin Saleh, Nazimuddin, Mohammad Sharif, Khaled Mashud (wk), Khaled Mahmud, Mohammad Rafique (c), Alamgir Kabir, Abdur Razzak, Mehrab Hossain, Mushfiqur Rahman and Mamun Rashed.

India Legends: Virender Sehwag, Sachin Tendulkar (c), Yuvraj Singh, Mohammad Kaif, Yusuf Pathan, Naman Ojha (wk), Irfan Pathan, Manpreet Gony, Vinay Kumar, Pragyan Ojha, Munaf Patel, S Badrinath and Noel David. -UNB







