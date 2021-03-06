HM Steel in Ctg goes into production today

Video
Published : Saturday, 6 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 61
Nurul Amin

CHATTOGRAM Mar 5: Mustafa-Hakim Group, one of the leading conglomerates of the country, has taken up a giant project to produce a total of four lakh tonnes of high-powered steel bars annually.
Land Minister Saifuzzaman Chowdhury Javed, MP, will inaugurate the unit named HM Steel as chief guest today (Saturday). Lawmaker Didarul Alam and Managing Director of United Commercial Bank (UCBL) Muhammad Shawkat Jamil will remain present at the function as special guests.
Chairman of HM Steel Limited and former Mayor of Chattogram City Corporation (CCC) M Manjur Alam will preside over the inaugural function.
Mustafa-Hakim Group had earlier set up a total of 16 Industrial units, including, Golden Ispath Limited, Mustafa-Hakim Cement Industry, Golden bricks,
Golden Iron, Oxygen units and Ship breaking Industry etc.
Manjur Alam, Managing Director of Mustafa Hakim Group, said, "We are now depositing over Tk 1000 crore to the National Exchequer annually in the form of import duties, VAT and other public demand. More than 4000 employees have been working in our 16 industrial units."
Manjur Alam claimed that they had set up industries to produce all types of construction materials, including steel bar, Iron rod, cement and bricks.
"We hope to establish more industries in future to create job opportunities for the unemployed people of the country,' he said.
"We are looking for more government patronisation to flourish our noble gesture," Manjur said.
Meanwhile, Mustafa-Hakim has taken up another project with modern German technology to produce HM Expert, a high graded bar of 550 grade. HM Steel is the new addition to the industrial sector of Mustafa-Hakim Group.
The newly built steel bar producing unit, H M Steel, set up with modern German Technology would deposit to the tune of Tk 400 crore to the National exchequer annually in the form of import duties, VAT, and other public demand.
The HM Steel will produce high graded MS bar with 550 grade capacity, angles, channels, and MS Rod etc.
Golden Ispath, another unit of the group, is now producing two lakh tonnes of construction materials, including M S Rod annually.
Manjur Alam claimed that the two units have been meeting 8 per cent of the total demand of steel bar of the country.
HM Steel has been set up at Julda under Karnaphuli Police Station, creating job opportunities for 1500 people. United Commercial Bank Limited is the financial partner of the project.
Manjur Alam claimed that the products of HM Steel would contribute to the construction sector of Chattogram South, Cox's Bazar and Banderban districts.
Mostafa-Hakim family started family business as construction firm founded by late Abdul Hakim in the sixties. His son had materialized this dream and became a ship breaker in the early eighties. Now the company deals with diverse range of products and services. The company has made his marks in areas like ship demolition and steel production, manufacturing of cements, bricks, oxygen, textiles, and real-estate and import sectors. The company has been founded on a commitment to quality, timeliness and value.



