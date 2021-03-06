

Mamata to battle in Nandigram as TMC list of 291 drops MLAs, ministers

Mamata claimed this is going to be a "soft election." "This is a soft election, a smiley election. We will play, we will fight, we will win," she told reporters. She will vacate her own seat of Bhowanipore in Kolkata as she takes on the challenge thrown by Suvendu Adhikari, her one-time right hand man who crossed over to the BJP in December.

This sets up the most important contest of this election at Nandigram, with the Chief Minister taking the fight straight to the BJP and, symbolically, all those who ditched her for the BJP. Nandigram is the stronghold of Suvendu Adhikari, who had challenged his former mentor

to face him in the constituency. Suvendu Adhikari was virtually the architect of the Trinamool Congress's 2011 campaign that focused on the fight in Nandigram for farmers' land being taken over for an industrial project.

He was the BJP's most important acquisition in Bengal, where the party has launched a gigantic campaign to oust the two-time Chief Minister from power.

She announced 291 candidates; three hill constituencies of Darjeeling, Kurswon and Kalimpong have been left for "friendly parties". In the list of 291 candidates, Trinamool Congress has dropped over 20 sitting MLAs and top ministers, including Partha Chattopadhyay and Amit Mitra. Many others aged above 80 years have also been dropped from the TMC list.

Former Kolkata Mayor Sovan Chatterjee's estranged wife Ratna Chatterjee has been fielded from Behala Purba, which is his seat. Sovan Chatterjee also joined the BJP after a series of scandals surrounding his personal life.

Mamata said that TMC has left out three seats of the total 294 for allies and friends to contest from North Bengal and other regions. Announcing the list, Mamata Banerjee said there are 50 female candidates, 42 Muslim candidates, 79 Scheduled Caste (SC) candidates and 17 Scheduled Tribe (ST) candidates.

With the announcement, TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee set the stage for the 2021 Bengal elections and released the party's list of candidates for the 8-phase polls.

Mamata Banerjee said that state finance minister Amit Mitra will give the 2021 election a miss due to failing health. Amit Mitra could not even place the Budget this year.

She further said that while she is vacating her own Bhawanipur seat as she is contesting from Nandigram. Veteran TMC minister Sovandeb Chatterjee will contest Bhawanipur replacing Mamata.

TMC is not repeating 27-28 candidates for the 2021 election over various reasons, said Mamata and added that those above 80 years are not being given any ticket. Minister Partha Chattopadhyay will also not get a ticket this time.

After hectic deliberations, Trinamool Congress finalised its candidates' list for the 291 seats in West Bengal that will go to polls in April-May in the most high-stakes election this year.

TMC chief Mamata Banerjee announced the list on Friday as she had done in the 2016 and 2011 elections as well. Mamata had released the lists for the previous elections, also on Fridays.

While the list has been in the making for quite some time, especially with the help of poll strategist Prashant Kishor and his team, who have done extensive surveys in each seat to gauge the public mood about every sitting MLA and their performance, sources say the impetus is being given on those with a clean image, young and new faces. -TNN





