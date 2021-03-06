Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 6 March, 2021, 5:28 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Mamata to battle in Nandigram as TMC list of 291 drops MLAs, ministers

Published : Saturday, 6 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 47

Mamata to battle in Nandigram as TMC list of 291 drops MLAs, ministers

Mamata to battle in Nandigram as TMC list of 291 drops MLAs, ministers

KOLKATA, Mar 5: West Bengal CM and TMC chief Mamata Banerjee announced the TMC candidates' list of 291 names for the 2021 Bengal elections and confirmed that she will be contesting the election from Nandigram.
Mamata claimed this is going to be a "soft election." "This is a soft election, a smiley election. We will play, we will fight, we will win," she told reporters. She will vacate her own seat of Bhowanipore in Kolkata as she takes on the challenge thrown by Suvendu Adhikari, her one-time right hand man who crossed over to the BJP in December.
This sets up the most important contest of this election at Nandigram, with the Chief Minister taking the fight straight to the BJP and, symbolically, all those who ditched her for the BJP. Nandigram is the stronghold of Suvendu Adhikari, who had challenged his former mentor
to face him in the constituency. Suvendu Adhikari was virtually the architect of the Trinamool Congress's 2011 campaign that focused on the fight in Nandigram for farmers' land being taken over for an industrial project.
He was the BJP's most important acquisition in Bengal, where the party has launched a gigantic campaign to oust the two-time Chief Minister from power.
She announced 291 candidates; three hill constituencies of Darjeeling, Kurswon and Kalimpong have been left for "friendly parties". In the list of 291 candidates, Trinamool Congress has dropped over 20 sitting MLAs and top ministers, including Partha Chattopadhyay and Amit Mitra. Many others aged above 80 years have also been dropped from the TMC list.
Former Kolkata Mayor Sovan Chatterjee's estranged wife Ratna Chatterjee has been fielded from Behala Purba, which is his seat. Sovan Chatterjee also joined the BJP after a series of scandals surrounding his personal life.
Mamata said that TMC has left out three seats of the total 294 for allies and friends to contest from North Bengal and other regions. Announcing the list, Mamata Banerjee said there are 50 female candidates, 42 Muslim candidates, 79 Scheduled Caste (SC) candidates and 17 Scheduled Tribe (ST) candidates.
With the announcement, TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee set the stage for the 2021 Bengal elections and released the party's list of candidates for the 8-phase polls.
Mamata Banerjee said that state finance minister Amit Mitra will give the 2021 election a miss due to failing health. Amit Mitra could not even place the Budget this year.
She further said that while she is vacating her own Bhawanipur seat as she is contesting from Nandigram. Veteran TMC minister Sovandeb Chatterjee will contest Bhawanipur replacing Mamata.
TMC is not repeating 27-28 candidates for the 2021 election over various reasons, said Mamata and added that those above 80 years are not being given any ticket. Minister Partha Chattopadhyay will also not get a ticket this time.
After hectic deliberations, Trinamool Congress finalised its candidates' list for the 291 seats in West Bengal that will go to polls in April-May in the most high-stakes election this year.
TMC chief Mamata Banerjee announced the list on Friday as she had done in the 2016 and 2011 elections as well. Mamata had released the lists for the previous elections, also on Fridays.
While the list has been in the making for quite some time, especially with the help of poll strategist Prashant Kishor and his team, who have done extensive surveys in each seat to gauge the public mood about every sitting MLA and their performance, sources say the impetus is being given on those with a clean image, young and new faces.    -TNN


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
HM Steel in Ctg goes into production today
Serum warns of supply hit from US raw materials export ban
Mamata to battle in Nandigram as TMC list of 291 drops MLAs, ministers
Six more C-19 deaths, 679 new infections
China  sets ‘over 6pc,’ GDP target as parliament begins
China hikes military budget to $209b, 40pc increase in army renumeration
Cartoonist Kishore hospitalised in city
Memorial for fallen Indian soldiers in ’71 may start during 50 years celebrations


Latest News
Two killed as truck rams auto-rickshaw in Narsingdi
BNP’s March 7 observance is political hypocrisy: Quader
Ingram Micro Cloud unveils White-Label Marketplace
Afghan president says ready to discuss elections to advance talks with Taliban
Thousands more secret trackers could be following you online
Pakistan PM wins vote of confidence amidst protest, boycott
Canada idles oil sands as OPEC calls for greater unity among producers
Anti-coup protests continue in Myanmar as UN urged to hear 'pleas'
Spinners lead Sri Lanka to series-levelling win over Windies
Pope appeals for coexistence of religious communities
Most Read News
Seven gamblers held in Kurigram
Six die, 635 new cases of COVID-19 in one day
Queen Elizabeth II’s husband has ‘successful’ heart procedure
Onion import from India thru Hili landport resumes
One held with hemp in Airport Rail Station
Supporters of 2 mayor candidates clash in front of Law Minister; 10 hurt
Covid-19 and the pace of unpredictable changes
Third 74-seater Dash-8 aircraft 'Shwetbalaka' joins Biman's fleet
A harsh law, a tragic death and a global backlash
LDC graduation: A pyrrhic victory?
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft