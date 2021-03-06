Video
Six more C-19 deaths, 679 new infections

Published : Saturday, 6 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 46
Staff Correspondent

The country on Friday witnessed six more deaths from the novel coronavirus taking the death toll from the virus to 8,441 and the new cases to 676. The total number of Covid-19 cases in the country now stands at 549,184.  
Besides, over the 24-hour period 676 patients were declared free of Covid-19 raising the total number of recoveries to 501,144 with a 91.25 per cent recovery rate, said a press release issued by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).   
A total of 13,710 samples were tested at 219 authorized laboratories across the country during the time. A total of 4,119,031 samples have so far been tested since the detection of the first Covid-19 cases in the country.
Of the total sample tests in the past 24 hours, 4.63 percent tested positive, while 13.33 percent cases were detected from the total tests      conducted so far, the release added.
Among the total infections, 91.25 percent patients have recovered, while 1.54 percent died so far since the first Covid-19 positive cases were reported in the country on March 8.
Among six deaths, four are males and two females, the press release said, adding one is in his 20s, one in his 50s, while four are above 60 years.
According to the division-wise data, three deaths took place in Dhaka division. Among the total 8,441 fatalities, 4,725 deaths occurred in Dhaka division, 1,553 in Chattogram division, 479 in Rajshahi division, 561 in Khulna division, 253 in Barishal division, 311 in Sylhet division, 363 in  Rangpur division and 196 in Mymensingh division, according to the press release.
However, the fast-spreading coronavirus has claimed more than 2,583,000 lives and infected as many as 116,322,000 people across the world till Thursday afternoon, according to worldometer, a reference website that provides counters and real-time statistics for diverse topics.
As many as 91,972,000 people have recovered from Covid-19 which has affected 219 countries.
The novel coronavirus broke out in China's Wuhan city in late December of 2019 and quickly spread throughout the world, becoming a pandemic in less than three months.


